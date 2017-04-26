Why Games prospect Jordyn is so busy

Ipswich and Australian hockey player Jordyn Holzberger is pressing ahead with her international goals.

A NEW national coach to impress, different team strategy to learn and a move to secure her career.

It's all happening for Ipswich-bred international hockey player Jordyn Holzberger.

Being busy is nothing new for Holzberger who has grown up in Ipswich, been based in Perth for four years and played regularly overseas since her Australian debut in 2012.

But with a series of major competitions looming, the Ipswich product has added motivation to build on the 46 international games she's already played.

Next year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast are a major goal for the former Hancock Brothers midfielder.

She's planning to return to Perth, where Australia's main training centre is based, to be part of the Australian team's preparations for the Games.

But while finalising that move, Holzberger is focused on a busy international playing schedule starting with the World League semi-finals in Brussels from June 21.

The Australian Hockeyroos also have the Oceania Cup from October 9-12 before the Trans Tasman Trophy in Canberra (October 16-19).

The International Festival of Hockey in Melbourne and Bendigo closes out the fast-paced month.

If the Hockeyroos advance successfully through the World League semi-finals, they can contest the November finals in Auckland.

After that, it's the Commonwealth Games approaching quickly.

It's a case of take a deep breath and remain focused for national squad member Holzberger, especially with university studies to also juggle.

Holzberger, 23, paused briefly from her second year accounting and finance course commitments to reflect on what she's recently achieved and what awaits her in hockey.

"It's been a good start to the year and end of last year so I'm just going to continue right through,'' she said, nearing 50 caps for her country.

"I'm slowly getting there.''

The Ipswich product earlier this month returned from New Zealand where she played in each of Australia's games in the Hawkes Bay Cup.

After preliminary matches against New Zealand, Japan and the United States, the Hockeyroos met the US in the playoff for third.

The Hockeyroos won the thrilling duel 3-2 in shoot-outs.

Although Holzberger wasn't involved in the nerve-racking do-or-die strikes, the substitute watched from the halfway line as her Aussie teammates finally secured victory.

During the tournament in Hastings, Holzberger received game time in every encounter.

She said one of the major benefits of playing in New Zealand was learning more about new Hockeyroos head coach Paul Gaudoin, who will guide the team on its road to the Commonwealth Games.

"It was just good to get back with the girls,'' Holzberger said.

"It's a new year, we've got new coaching staff, which is exciting.

"It was good to have the first hit-out with the new coach. We had different tactics and strategies and stuff moving forward.

"We did pretty well considering. We only lost one game the whole time, which was good.''

With another tournament complete, she returned home to Ipswich before relocating to Cannon Hill in Brisbane last weekend.

The location change ensures last year's national league player of the final is closer to training at the State Hockey Centre.

"It makes it a lot easier,'' the former Yamanto-based player said.

"You can get home and cook dinner and stuff pretty quickly.

"It was usually between two and four hours a day I was driving.''

However, her Brisbane move won't be for long, all going to plan.

"I want to continue my improvement and hopefully get another scholarship next year and move to Perth,'' she said, before returning to her study.

Making everything work

MAINTAINING her studies remains important as Ipswich sportswoman Jordyn Holzberger tackles another hectic period of international hockey.

"It's a bit difficult with full-time uni but you make it work,'' she said.

The former Ipswich Girls' Grammar School student is studying accounting and finance at Griffith University.

She's using the Internet to advantage while on the road with the Hockeyroos. "It's stressful at times but it's enjoyable,'' she said. "I do stuff along the way. I can watch lectures back online, which is good.''