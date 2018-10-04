Why Fraser Island offers reel fun from the beaches

AT this time of year, there is often a mass migration of families heading north to Fraser Island.

Fraser Island is the final destination of the spawning run of the tailor and most of the anglers are heading there to make the most of the huge tailor schools off the beaches.

If you are heading north and want to tangle with a few tailor, it is not hard or expensive.

Angler John Schurring.

It can be as simple as casting a pilchard into the surf.

The typical tailor rig consists of a gang hook with a swivel and running ball sinker.

Keep an eye on the beach and look for a deep gutter.

Focus casting your baits at the ends of the gutters where the tailor will wait to ambush baitfish.

Hot spots for the tailor at the moment are between Maheno Wreck to Eli Creek and around Dundabura.

However these hotspots are changing all the time depending on where the baitfish schools are located.

Closer to home, the Gold Coast has been producing some great catches of flathead, bream and quality whiting.

Trolling small hard bodies is been a great method to target the flathead. Focus on the dropoffs on the outgoing tide.

If you want to cast lures for them focus on similar areas or creek mouths and try using the Jackall Squirrels.

Bream and whiting have been in good numbers in the Nerang River around the Council Chambers and the flats near The Southport School.

Sand worms and prawns are the go-to bait but they can be targeted on small hard bodies like the Zip-Baits Khamsin and Skinny Pop.

Make sure to keep the lures moving when a whiting comes up to eat it as prawns don't stop when being chased by fish.

Share your success

If you have any recent fishing success stories and photos from trips, email the information to: qtsport@qt.com.au

Include your name, suburb, why your catch was so enjoyable and what equipment and bait or lure you used.

