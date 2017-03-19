Why determined footballer enjoyed an early birthday present

Western Pride goal scorer Gab Hawash works hard for his team as the Redlands United goalkeeper crashes to the Briggs Road Sporting Complex turf on Saturday night.

SUPER sub Gab Hawash had two extra reasons to celebrate as Western Pride secured their first victory of the National Premier Leagues season.

Hawash finished off a magic pass from Mambo Kashindi to seal Pride's 2-1 win over Redlands United at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

It was Hawash's second goal of the new season after scoring against Brisbane Roar Youth on March 4.

As the Pride players belted out a rusty victory chant on Saturday night, Hawash was also preparing to celebrate a birthday. He turns 20 tomorrow.

Pride's breakthrough 2017 victory came after Kashindi and Hawash made telling impacts.

"I missed an earlier one (goal) actually so I redeemed myself there,'' Hawash said.

"I was here all off-season trying to get fit.

"I've been working hard the last few months and hopefully get my reward.''

His second goal in two games provided a confidence boost in his third NPL season with Pride.

"This season, there is a lot more competition for places and you have to work hard to get a spot in the side with the quality we have,'' Hawash said.

After his successful role off the bench, Hawash was keen to contribute more to the Pride team which had a draw against the Strikers before back-to-back losses to Brisbane Roar and Olympic.

"In every game we've played, we haven't looked like losing,'' he said. "We probably haven't deserved to lose any of the games.

"We're a close bunch of lads. We all work hard for each other and hopefully we get the rewards we deserve.''

Redlands led 1-0 in the second half before energetic striker Joe Duckworth equalised through a penalty.

Attacking player Jordan Lambi was brought down in the box making one of his trademark piercing runs.

Pride head coach Graham Harvey praised players like Hawash for their commitment.

"I thought the boys were very good,'' he said.

"I was disappointed that we were 0-0 at halftime. I thought we probably deserved a little bit more from that.

"Gab deserves all the credit tonight. He's had a frustrating couple of weeks not getting in the side.

"He's answered the questions and been in the gym doing all his work.''

Pride's top team victory came after the club's under-18 boys remained unbeaten with a 4-0 win over Redlands United.

The up-and-coming Pride players have two wins and two draws.

Harvey praised under-18 coach Jordan Manning for guiding a promising side.

"He plays for the 20s and he was with us last year,'' Harvey said. "He's a really good kid, really switched on, really into his coaching.''

Pride's next match is away against Brisbane City on Friday night.

State of play

NPL: Western Pride 2 (Joe Duckworth penalty, Gab Hawash) def Redlands United 1 (Mikey Dalton).

NPL U18: Western Pride 4 (Connor Doyle, Jacob Advaney, Jackson Bray, Mitch Hermann) d Redlands United 0.