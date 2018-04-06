Why football coach breathes new life into Ipswich club

Ipswich Knights head coach Mick Matthews is settling quickly into his new football home at Bundamba.

Ipswich Knights head coach Mick Matthews is settling quickly into his new football home at Bundamba. David Lems

AS a young chronic asthmatic, Mick Matthews benefited from his family's move to Queensland.

After breathing issues and long stints in hospital, the Victorian-born six-year-old found welcome comfort in the warmer climate of Greenbank.

Matthews started playing football, becoming a Lions second tier goalkeeper and training with reputable coaches like Frank and John Sime.

Years later, Matthews has found a new home at the Ipswich Knights.

The recently appointed head coach is guiding the club's top side in this year's Football Queensland Premier League competition.

Although only a couple of weeks into the job, Matthews has already highlighted his open and committed approach to helping the Knights recover from a tough recent run.

"I'm very passionate, very driven to do well in everything that I do,'' he said, having coached for 20 years.

The Coventry City fan has a B Licence and special interest in football tactics having studied World Cup games and teams since a young age.

With the Knights having no relegation pressure this season, Matthews is keen to lay a foundation for the future.

"It's just putting a stamp on the philosophy and a style of play that I want the boys to play and essentially rebuilding the team,'' he said.

Preparing for Sunday's match against Sunshine Coast Wanderers at Buderim, Matthews is keen to attract some new players to work with the existing core of loyal Knights regulars.

"This is an opportunity to bring the two together,'' he said.

Matthews, 45, was previously at clubs like Mt Gravatt and Taringa, starting with women's teams before venturing into youth and senior programs.

"Every time you coach or you're a head coach at a club you're always learning,'' he said. "It's mainly about how to handle different situations and how to get the best out of players, and probably man-managing.''

He said his stint at Taringa, being promoted into the former Brisbane Premier League, was most helpful.

"That was a good achievement. Building a club with a fairly low budget,'' he said.

"And it's not too dissimilar here (at the Knights).

"This club is a club for opportunities . . . and my experience at Taringa in terms of working with restricted budgets and that is going to help me here.''

Working in recruitment for the Salvation Army at Moorooka, Matthews has a strong focus on development.

"The game is moving into more of a young man's game and it's developed into that over the last five or 10 years,'' he said.

"Our 20s are doing really well (in fourth). Andy (Ogden) is doing a great job with them so there's going to be opportunities.''

In the pre-Easter 1-0 loss to competition leaders Peninsula Power, the Knights fielded exciting teenage prospects Oliver Bond, Matt White and Robbie Baker in the back four.

"They are sponges so they want to learn,'' Matthews said, sharing what he likes most about coaching.