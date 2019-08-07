Why Flyers set to peak for local derby duel, finals

NETBALL: Heading into an intriguing local derby with finals around the proverbial corner, Flyers leader Emilie McInally was glowing with pride.

She was encouraged by how her second-placed team was progressing and excited at what was in store preparing for the latest Queensland Premier League SEQ Cup semi-finals.

"I'm very proud of what we've achieved as a team and I think we are peaking at the right time,'' McInally said.

Thursday night's second round clash with the undefeated Goodna Sapphires comes at a terrific time.

"We have improved so much throughout the season and to play them at the end of the season will show how far we've come,'' McInally said.

"It is excellent preparation for finals.''

Fresh from a bye, McInally expected the Flyers to field a full team in the 6.30pm clash at the Queensland State Netball Centre.

She said the Flyers benefited from going down 68-47 to the Sapphires in the first round.

"We identified what our weaknesses and strengths were and have actively been working on them since,'' she said.

McInally is one of the Flyers' team leaders, along with Melissa Beutel and Tara Bramwell.

Having played in every game, she said the camaraderie and cohesive style of play were most pleasing this season, working with new coach Nicole Grant.

"I think by Nicole introducing the leadership team, it has shared the load and responsibility of captaining the team,'' the long-time captain and loyal netballer said.

"I am very thankful to be working alongside Melissa and Tara.''

QPL SEQ Cup Rd 13: Thursday - Pool A: 6.30pm: Goodna Sapphires v Ipswich Flyers. Pool B: 7.50pm - Ipswich Vipers v QCNA.

Rd 12 results: Goodna Sapphires def Cornubia Park 77-33, MacGregor def Ipswich Vipers 54-37, Flyers bye.