Why Fernvale residents need extra cash

FERNVALE deserves more the than the State Government is willing to pay.

That's according to Somerset Regional Council as it prepares to present its case for more funding under the draft South East Queensland Regional Plan.

An extra 14,000 people are expected to call Somerset home by 2041, increasing the demands on social support services.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said crime and unemployment rates were at risk of snowballing if more funds were not dedicated to key growth regions including Fernvale and Lowood.

"Council will address a few aspects of the plan in our submission which will include a recommendation that the state consider allocating additional funds to provide additional social support services in key growth regions including Fernvale, Lowood and surrounding areas," he said.

"Fernvale is identified as a major rural activity centre and council would like to see an increased commitment from the state to provide improved social infrastructure to compliment this growth and that Lowood and Fernvale be considered together as a principal rural activity centre.

"Without adequate access to the appropriate social support services available, council has concerns about social detachment which could potentially result in an increase in crime and unemployment levels.

South East Queensland Regional Plan is the Queensland Government's new regional planning framework to sustainably manage change and growth in the south east.

"The state has also included Glamorgan Vale as a potential future growth area which compliments council's long term planning intentions as detailed in our current Somerset Region Planning Scheme," Cr Lehmann said.

The council will also include in its submission a request for an equine precinct to be recognised at Kilcoy and an increase in the urban footprint at Toogoolawah to cater for future growth.