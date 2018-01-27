Why families are joining the Ipswich property pilgrimage

HAPPY HOUSE: Steve and Therese Costello with their children Logan, 12, and Addison, 9, of Pine Mountain.

STEVE and Therese Costello fell instantly in love when they went to inspect a house at Pine Mountain.

For years, the Ipswich couple had considered making the move to a bigger block and when the timing was right, it seemed like fate the house they had previously looked at years ago was back on the market.

Within days of viewing the property, they put in an offer.

The couple wanted more space for their two children to play and needed a place to store their caravan.

Now they spend their afternoons sitting on the veranda listening to the wind whip through the trees and the bird's singing on their 2.5 acre slice of paradise.

"Everything feels comfortable out here," Therese said. "We know all the neighbours and if you had been here on Halloween, when all the children children were out trick or treating, you'd think we had neighbourhood barbecues every weekend.

"We're so happy with the move."

Therese works in Yamanto but Steve is self-employed. For him, the convenient access to the highway is an additional perk.

"It's also great when it comes to moving the children around," Therese said.

"Our son Logan has been playing football for the local team and we've been going to Brisbane almost every second weekend.

"With the highway close by, it's so easy to get into the city."

Like many living in Pine Mountain, Therese and Steve wanted more space for their children to ride their bikes and kick a ball without having to retrieve it from the neighbour's yard.

"There are a lot of good schools close by and plenty of bushland so we feel like we have our own space," Therese said.

Steve even went to school with some of the neighbours, making the area feel even more homely.

"We're really happy here," Steve said. "There are a lot of young families around and the children get on with neighbour kids. It's a really-family orientated area and we couldn't be happier."

Big blocks and small prices attract buyers

FAMILIES are flocking to Ipswich suburbs attracted by competitive prices and larger blocks, new data reveals.

Aussie Home Loans and CoreLogic have identified Australia's most popular family suburbs along with the cost of buying a home in those areas.

Four Ipswich suburbs made the Brisbane's top 20 most popular list.

The figures, released today, put the popularity of Augustine Heights, Brookwater, Springfield and Pine Mountain on par with the Brisbane suburbs of Eatons Hill and Fig Tree Pocket.

Ipswich real estate agent Glenn Ball said Pine Mountain was booming as families rushed to the area to take advantage of the few pockets of wide open space left in Ipswich.

The owner of First National Action Realty Ipswich said large family homes in Pine Mountain had been selling like hot cakes.

"Pine Mountain is like our own little best-kept secret," Mr Ball said.

"The suburb has proven very popular with families who want that extra space but still want to be close to amenities like schools.

"The houses are generally modern and blocks at 4000sqm aren't unusual."

According to Aussie Home Loans data, 27 homes have been sold in Pine Mountain during the past 12 months.

While that might not seem like a lot compared with other suburbs, Pine Mountain is considered a high demand market where homes sell within weeks - sometimes days - of going on the market.

Top suburbs

Augustine Heights

67.6 per cent households with children

Av. Price: $488,309

Av land size: 708sq m

Distance from Brisbane: 25.6km

Brookwater

67 per cent households with children

Av. Price: $656,359

Av land size: NA

Distance from Brisbane: 24.5km

Pine Mountain

65.7 per cent households with kids

Av. Price: $594,983

Av land size: 5263sq m

Distance from Brisbane: 31.2km

Springfield

63.3 per cent households with kids

Av. Price: $429,744

Av land size: 617sq m

Distance from Brisbane: 23.6km

Fig tree pocket (Brisbane)

64.3 per cent households with kids

Av. Price: $1.028M

Av land size: 1371sq m

Distance from Brisbane: 9.3km