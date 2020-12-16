Why East Mackay baby death case is delayed two months
Outstanding medical evidence has pushed back the case against a Mackay father accused of murdering his own baby boy.
Six-month-old Beau Bradshaw had spent the morning at the beach with this family on June 2 before an ambulance was called to a Beverly St home that afternoon where the little boy was found unresponsive.
Mackay detectives have alleged Beau suffered traumatic brain and other internal injuries resulting in his death.
He was flown from Mackay Base Hospital to Townsville that night and later died on June 4 - his organs were donated.
A two-month intensive police investigation culminated in August this year with Ayden Jedd Bradshaw's arrest.
He has been in custody since that time and no bail application has been made.
The 24 year old is charged with murder and grievous bodily harm between June 1 and 5 this year at East Mackay.
When the case was first mentioned in early August Mackay Magistrates Court ordered a brief of evidence be completed by early October.
During a brief mention on Wednesday the court heard there was still outstanding medical reports needed to complete the brief.
Magistrate Damien Dwyer extended the deadline to late January.
The case will be mentioned again on February 26.