Why drivers should hold off from filling up at the moment

Jeremy Chequer puts fuel in his car in West Ipswich.

DRIVERS are being told to hold off from filling up their tanks for a couple more days if they want to save some cash at the bowser.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said Ipswich is currently in the final days of the discounting phase of the cycle.

"In the next few days, the market will enter the cheap phase so motorists should hold off filling up the tank for a day or two more," she said.

"At the moment, 12 sites in Ipswich are selling unleaded petrol for 113.9 cents per litre.

"Motorists should support fuel companies offering cheaper prices to help drive competition in the area.

"Prices falling are in line with the regular price cycle we see in Ipswich.

"Ipswich retailers are highly competitive, and we see servos here undercutting their neighbours to drive business, prices then slowly and gradually fall, until retail price drops to the wholesale price and indicative retail margins fall close to zero."

Ms Smith said at this point it's common for one site, usually Coles Express, to hike its prices and the rest will follow to kick off the cycle again.

"To ensure price stay as low as possible, motorists should always use apps to compare prices, buy from the cheapest servo in your area, and aim to buy during the cheap phase of the cycle," she said.