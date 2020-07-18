Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jeremy Chequer puts fuel in his car in West Ipswich.
Jeremy Chequer puts fuel in his car in West Ipswich.
News

Why drivers should hold off from filling up at the moment

Lachlan Mcivor
18th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVERS are being told to hold off from filling up their tanks for a couple more days if they want to save some cash at the bowser.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said Ipswich is currently in the final days of the discounting phase of the cycle.

"In the next few days, the market will enter the cheap phase so motorists should hold off filling up the tank for a day or two more," she said.

"At the moment, 12 sites in Ipswich are selling unleaded petrol for 113.9 cents per litre.

"Motorists should support fuel companies offering cheaper prices to help drive competition in the area.

"Prices falling are in line with the regular price cycle we see in Ipswich.

"Ipswich retailers are highly competitive, and we see servos here undercutting their neighbours to drive business, prices then slowly and gradually fall, until retail price drops to the wholesale price and indicative retail margins fall close to zero."

Ms Smith said at this point it's common for one site, usually Coles Express, to hike its prices and the rest will follow to kick off the cycle again.

"To ensure price stay as low as possible, motorists should always use apps to compare prices, buy from the cheapest servo in your area, and aim to buy during the cheap phase of the cycle," she said.

More Stories

fuel prices racq
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Ipswich's Top Toddlers

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Ipswich's Top Toddlers

        Parenting IT’S TIME to move on to the next category in our search for Ipswich’s Cutest Bub.

        Former council accused may seek judge-only trials

        premium_icon Former council accused may seek judge-only trials

        News Judge hears COVID-19 restrictions may keep jury out of trials for former Ipswich...

        Car crash victim turns to testosterone, drugs for relief

        premium_icon Car crash victim turns to testosterone, drugs for relief

        Crime Ten years after his neck and back were broken in a car crash, a Summerholm man is...