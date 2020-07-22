Menu
Reece Saxelby pleaded guilty to Wilfully making unnecessary smoke after he was caught performing a burnout in front of police.
Crime

Why driver performed burnout in front of cops

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
SURROUNDED by smoke from his tyres, a Lowood man explained to police why he had performed a burn out in front of them.

Toogoolawah Magistrates Court heard Reece Andrew Saxelby had been driving on a Somerset road on March 17, when his tyres began to spin.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangami said police had passed Saxelby on Gatton Esk Road, Mt Hallen.

"Police appear to have been driving in the opposite direction to Mr Saxelby and, as he came back onto the road from the shoulder, he was spinning the wheels," Sgt Gangami said.

"Ultimately, there was nearly 30 metres (of smoke)."

The court heard police questioned Saxelby.

"He said his wheels did start to spin on the gravel and he decided to see how long he could keep it going," Sgt Gangami said.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told Saxelby it was "pretty silly" of him to do it in front of a police car.

Saxelby pleaded guilty to wilfully making unnecessary smoke.

Sgt Gangami told Mr Sinclair $427 was the ticketable fine for the offence.

Saxelby landed the fine and no conviction was recorded.

        60 JOBS: Council approves $80 million solar farm

        One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        Three guards injured in multiple prison attacks

        Honda and Kawasaki motorcycles stolen

