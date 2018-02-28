Why does Brisbane pay less? Council battles high water cost

The Ipswich City Council owns 12 per cent of the utilities entity - joining Brisbane, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, and Somerset shareholding councils.

The Ipswich City Council owns 12 per cent of the utilities entity - joining Brisbane, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, and Somerset shareholding councils. Rob Williams

LOWERING the cost of water and sewage services is an ongoing priority for the Ipswich City Council as it looks to negotiate a better deal for residents.

People in Ipswich pay more for the service through Queensland Urban Utilities than any other shareholding council.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli, who in November called for the water entity to speed-up an equalisation process, said it was a continuing battle.

"It's an ongoing discussion we're having with QUU and obviously QUU has many challenges going forward so we need to sit down and ensure Ipswich is getting the best out of QUU as well,” he said.

The Ipswich City Council owns 12 per cent of the utilities entity - joining Brisbane, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, and Somerset shareholding councils.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully said better equity across the shareholding councils needed to be achieved.

He questioned: "Why are Brisbane ratepayers paying less to QUU than Ipswich ratepayers?”

"It would be a bit like Brisbane paying less for registration and licences than Ipswich residents.”

The council call comes ahead of the appointment of the first Ipswich appointment to the Queensland Urban Utilities board.

On July 1, respected businessman and engineer Bruce Leslie will join the entity.

He is a mechanical engineer who established Goodna Technology Park and works in the renewable energy sector.

Cr Antoniolli said Mr Leslie would be a valuable addition to the water body.

"We're very supportive of the board member that we've nominated, however recognise the fact, too, their duty is to the company,” he said.

"They have a knowledge of what Ipswich's needs are and hopefully they will represent those needs as well.”