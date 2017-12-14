Why Deb is 'getting pumped for big one'

Ipswich Olympic Weightlifting Academy training partners Deb Acason and Leo Lark are in good form for this weekend's Commonwealth Games selection trials.

CHASING selection in her fifth Commonwealth Games team, Deborah Acason concedes she's had a challenging few weeks leading up to this weekend's trials.

Apart from her motherly duties with daughters aged 6 and 2, she's had some maintenance issues at home to sort out in her busy life.

"We've just have a few big things in the last week . . . and I'm just a bit tired from a heap of training leading into this,'' Acason, 34, said.

"Normally the excitement just sort of comes on the day because there's been so much going on.''

Preparing for a shot at Australian weightlifting history, the Ipswich achiever knows she can fire up when it matters.

"By the time I get on the plane on Friday and get to Saturday afternoon, I'll be pretty pumped for the next day,'' she said.

"I'm seeing a few more (Commonwealth Games) ads on TV so that's helping a bit more.''

She's competing on Sunday afternoon in Sydney in either the 90kg, or most likely over 90kg division.

"I'll just confirm with Mike (Australian Weightlifting Federation CEO Mike Keelan) by Friday whether I'll go up,'' she said.

Just to line up for her fifth Commonwealth Games bid is a major feat for the former Ipswich and District Athletics Club thrower, cyclist and rugby player.

However she has shown over many years why she is regarded as one of Ipswich's most tenacious competitors.

"In May last year, I injured my shoulder,'' she said, having last represented Australia at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I was supposed to have that surgery in October last year and then at the last minute decided not to have it and just to see what happens.

"At the beginning of this year, I still didn't really know how my shoulder was going to be and how my neck was going to be.

"I have been building into it for two years now but still not knowing if my body was going to hold up.

"Everything has just gone really nicely so it's been a bit of a long-term surprise that I'm actually here.''

Despite her impressive international record, Acason hasn't competed at this weekend's venue - Sydney Olympic Park.

She won her 2006 Commonwealth Games medal in Melbourne, having won silver at Manchester four years earlier.

A 16-strong Australian team, made up of eight men and eight women, is being chosen for next year's Games after this weekend's trials.

Acason will be joined at the trials by one of her training partners Leo Lark.

He's contesting his 85kg event on Sunday afternoon following Acason's competition.

"Training is going well and we're hitting the weights we wanted,'' Acason said.

"Now it's just time to freshen up and rest these legs.''

As a director with Australian Weightlifting Federation, Acason also has some other duties before she competes.

"I have to help participate in a workshop the day before the comp,'' she said.

"I'll have the pleasure of assisting Mike in loading the warm-up bar and firing up Leo for his comp so hopefully we will both be nominated in the team.''

Redbank Plains lifter Erika Yamasaki is another of the powerhouse Queensland contingent competing this weekend.

Although she's yet to achieve the 53kg total she needs for the Commonwealth Games, Yamasaki is an experienced national champion.

Yamasaki, 30, enjoyed success at the Pacific and Oceania Games the past two years, having won a bronze medal in the 48kg class at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.