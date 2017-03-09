Why Cunningham Hwy upgrade must be done

ANOTHER: A car roll-over on the Cunningham Hwy near Amberley. The Yamanto to Amberley upgrade is needed urgently.

SECTIONS of the Cunningham Hwy are a car park at peak periods and there has been too much talk and not enough action over the past five years about getting it fixed.

That is the word from Ian Dainer, vice-president of the Willowbank Area Residents' Group (WAG), who said both sides of politics at a state and federal level needed to get cracking on the upgrade.

The Yamanto to Ebenezer/Amberley upgrade of the Cunningham Hwy involves 4.75km of work between Warwick Rd, Amberley and Ebenezer Creek, a notorious stretch of road known as an accident hotspot.

The upgrade includes the Amberley Interchange and an upgrade of the intersection of the Ipswich-Rosewood Rd which is a car park in peak times in the morning and afternoons .

Preliminary modelling suggests the congestion is costing the economy $45 million each year.

The upgrade is currently on Building Queensland's Infrastructure Pipeline Report at the Detailed Business Case stage and is listed as a Priority Initiative in Infrastructure Australia's Priority List as the Cunningham Highway - Yamanto to Ebenezer/Amberley upgrade.

It is now expected to cost at least $350 million.

The Department of Main Roads completed a submission to the Australian Government in 2012 seeking funding for the project, before re-submitting an updated business case in September 2015.

Mr Dainer has called on the State Government to prioritise its updated business case to Infrastructure Australia, put their 20% of funding in the upcoming budget and for the Federal Government to put in their 80%.

He pointed to the growth in the Springfield and Ripley area, and the projected exponential growth, as one factor.

Others include the $1 billion expansion of the RAAF base at Amberley and the $30 million freight terminal at Bromelton near Beaudesert.

MOVER AND SHAKER: Willowbank Area Residents'Group (WAG) vice-president Ian Dainer is keeping the heat on the State and Feds to get the Cunningham Hwy upgrade done. Rob Williams

"The highway is now impacted by a range of factors that weren't even considered five years ago," he said.

"I attended the State Government's infrastructure meeting before Christmas and all three of the local mayors from Scenic Rim, Ipswich and Lockyer commented that tourism is a key driver of economic activity in the region.

"But one of the two main roads that gets people to those destinations is the goat track called the Cunningham Hwy.

"There is a minor or major traffic incident every day and the stretch of highway between Yamanto and the RAAF base gets a daily mention on the 612 ABC traffic report.

"At Bromelton, interstate freight will arrive by rail and be offloaded on vehicles to be forwarded to Brisbane or Darwin and either way you have to come along the Cunningham Hwy.

"The feeling in our residents' group and in the community now is just anger. We've been writing to the State and Feds for years now and it has been responsibility ping-pong with them passing it backwards and forwards.

"The State Government now need to lodge their business case and make a fair dinkum commitment in the budget to say to the Feds 'here's our cheque, where's yours?'"

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said that "in September of 2015 we submitted an updated project submission to Infrastructure Australia asking for federal funding on an 80:20 (federal:state) basis" for the upgrade.

"The Federal Government has also announced a large expansion at the nearby RAAF base in Amberley, which is expected to have some significant impacts on traffic conditions on the highway.

"The (Feds) failed to consult with us on these impacts, so we've had to update the business case to reflect the new conditions.

"This is expected to be completed next month, and will be provided to Infrastructure Australia as soon as it is ready."