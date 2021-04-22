A NSW couple have revealed why they kept their winning lotto ticket locked away in a safe for eight months before coming forward to claim their prize, despite knowing they had won the entire time.

The pair, from Maclean on the state's north coast, won the first prize of $100,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw on August 10 last year.

But it wasn't until Wednesday when the man and woman came forward to collect their winnings.

The ticket was unregistered, so officials from The Lott had no way of contacting the winners to break the news and had to wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.

Speaking with an official from The Lott on Wednesday, the man said they had actually known they won the $100,000 the entire time.

"We checked it straight after the draw and we couldn't believe it," he said.

"I remember thinking 'oh yeah, baby', we couldn't stop shaking.

"We checked the ticket over and over again to be sure. It's given us a complete sense of relief."

The man also revealed they had kept the winning ticket locked in a safe since that day.

"We planned to just let the news sink in before we claimed the prize," he said.

The couple kept the winning ticket in a safe for eight months.

"For us, it's like a million dollars, so we wanted to be sensible with our prize and make sure we used it wisely."

The jovial pair said they had spent the past few months making plans on how to spend their winnings.

"We have a few bills we want to pay first," the woman said.

"Then we both want to help our families and there are a few things the kids need.

"The rest we want to keep in the bank for a rainy day.

"All of our money stress has completely disappeared, which is amazing for us."

The winning entry was purchased at Maclean Newsagency, who said they were thrilled the winners have finally claimed their prize and wished them all the very best.

Originally published as Why couple sat on lotto win for months