Why council’s night roadworks are causing concerns for residents

RESIDENTS living near Pine Mountain Rd fear the impact night roadworks are having on their health and wellbeing.

One resident said the noise of machinery and strong smells from the newly-laid tar prevents them sleeping.

Ipswich City Council is responsible for the maintenance of Pine Mountain Rd between Fernvale Rd and the Warrego Highway.

The council’s online roadworks updates showed works began on Pine Mountain Rd at Muirlea in December last year and in Brassall last month.

Four sections of road will be rehabilitated, and works are expected to finish in May.

“Council’s preference is to complete all works during normal daylight working hours where possible,” an Ipswich City Council spokesperson said.

“Generally, night works are only undertaken on, or adjacent to, high traffic areas where work within normal daylight working hours would create the potential for unreasonable traffic impacts and/or a safety risk.”

The spokesperson said the works were carried out at night because of the approved road and lane closure times provided by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

“A TMR road and lane closure permit is required for these works due to the proximity of the works to the Warrego Highway on-off ramp,” they said.

“The approved road and lane closure times are for the works to be completed between the hours of 7pm and 5am.”

The council said two weeks’ written notice is provided to residents in the area.

For night works, the contractor provides additional notice to directly affected residents 72 hours prior to works commencing.

Other roads that fall within TMR jurisdiction are scheduled on the reseal program and impacted residents will receive written notification of the time of works accordingly.

The council’s 2019-20 budget committed $63.2 million on the region’s road networks this financial year, with $29.2 million on road and bridge maintenance.

To view the full list of road work updates, visit the Ipswich City Council website.