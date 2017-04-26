Why councillors tour the region before the budget

Somerset councillors inspect the progress of the Lowood Customer Service Centre refurbishment during a bus tour of the region.

SOMERSET councillors toured the region last week to visit current and prospective infrastructure project sites.

Council engineers also joined the tour as they visited sites at Coominya, Lowood, Prenzlau, Fernvale, Esk, Toogoolawah, Kilcoy and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

During the full-day tour, councillors inspected specific sites to determine which projects should be allocated funding in the 2017/18 financial year budget.

Somerset mayor Graeme Lehmann said the tour was a vital part of the budget process.

"The tours provide a valuable insight into areas being considered for work in the next financial year and are an important aspect of budget deliberations," he said.

"It's particularly good for councillors to see what work council has completed in the region, become familiar with new project sites and see where council could allocate funds for upgrades in the future.

"It also gives engineers an opportunity to show us what projects they feel are important and why."

Mayor Graeme Lehmann, deputy mayor Dan Hall, councillors Helen Brieschke, Sean Choat, Otis Ogg and Bob Whalley participated in the tour.