Councillors will vote to take their visitor information centres to a cashless operation at their upcoming council meeting. (File image)
Business

Why council looks to go cashless at visitor info centres

Ali Kuchel
10th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
SOMERSET visitor information centres will go cashless, if councillors approve a recommendation at this week’s meeting.

In the officer’s report in this week’s agenda, it states council’s four visitor information centres sell a limited range of merchandise on a cash bases.

The centre is mostly staffed by volunteers, particularly on weekends.

In the report put forward by finance director Geoffrey Smith, he says the cashless option does not have the perceived financial risk management issues of eftpos.

The change would also provide health and safety benefits for volunteers.

The payment re-structure would involve visitors paying via eftpos or using council’s PostBillpay payment channel, which can be done on council’s website.

Gatton Star

