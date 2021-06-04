Why cops ditched ‘ring of steel’

Police stop vehicles travelling out of Melbourne at the checkpoint near Little River last year. Picture: Daniel Pockett / NCA NewsWire

Police have revealed why they ditched the “ring of steel” separating locked-down Melbourne and the rest of the state after restrictions were eased in regional Victoria overnight.

Restrictions have been extended for another seven days for metropolitan Melbourne – until 11.59pm on June 10 – as the latest community outbreak swelled to 65 cases.

Regional Victoria was freed from tough stay-at-home orders on Friday.

Police set up static checkpoints on major roads out of Melbourne the last time the city and country were under differing levels of Covid-19 restrictions.

But there will be no “ring of steel” this time, police instead focussing efforts on roving patrols on the main arterial roads out of Melbourne, along with back roads, and using automatic number plate recognition technology to help identify cars from metropolitan areas.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said 200 police officers would be dedicated to these patrols, while another 250 would be helping enforce the chief health officer’s directions right across the state.

Mr Nugent said police this time presented four options to the state government regarding the enforcement of the boundary between metro Melbourne and regional Victoria, one of which was the ring of steel.

He said while the force didn’t have a preferred option, the ring of steel presented significant limitations.

Mr Nugent said the ring of steel on the edge of the city was more taxing on the force’s resources, mostly held up motorists with a legitimate reason to leave home and diverted police away from back roads where most rule-dodgers were likely to be.

He said the strategy tied up at least 400 police officers a day compared to the current operation of 200.

“As a result of being so resource-intensive, we were not able to provide the number of resources to back roads that really deterred people from taking back roads,” he said.

“Another limitation with the ring of steel was the significant traffic delays that they created funnelling everybody into a checkpoint – anywhere from 30 minutes up to three or four hours we saw last time.

“Most vehicles delayed were legitimately entitled to travel. They were people from hospitals, they were nurses, doctors and emergency workers.

“This operation has ANPR, which can differentiate between Melbourne-registered vehicles and rural-registered vehicles, which helps us to target which vehicles to intercept.”



Police checked more than 400 vehicles in the first 12 hours of the operation, with all bar one person complying with the directions.

That driver, a 27-year-old man from Little River, was slapped with a $1652 fine after allegedly being caught drink driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .266 and outside the metropolitan area without a valid reason.

Mr Nugent said the driver had travelled to visit some friends in Geelong, which he was not allowed to do under the restrictions, as he lived on the Wyndham side of Little River.

