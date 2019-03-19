Menu
CMC Rocks 2019.
CMC Rocks 2019.
Why CMC Rocks is the festival we want

Shannon Newley
by
19th Mar 2019 1:02 PM
OF ALL of the music festivals Ipswich could host, CMC Rocks appears to be the most appealing.

Each year, the crowd behaviour is given a good rap by police and even in the most challenging conditions, everyone remains in good spirits.

You only have to look through our gallery of 300 social photos to see people from all over Australia and even a few from overseas visited our city last weekend. These are people who may never otherwise come to Ipswich but will no doubt fall in love with it when they do.

The reviews on the traffic management this year were also better. We need to continue to improve on this because in years to come the sell out event will no doubt look to expand.

The festival site has been secured until 2022 but we hope that it will continue here beyond that and we can continue to reap the economic benefit and national exposure well beyond that.

After being in the news for all the wrong reasons, surely this is giving a better picture to the outside world of what Ipswich is all about.

