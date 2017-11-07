Why Civic Centre, Studio 188 will go up in lights this month

IMAGINE feeling instant, agonising pain from something as simple as a hair falling on to your arm, or feeling the wind on a gusty day.

That's the kind of pain mum Rachael Hogan lives with every day.

She struggles to explain to her three-year-old daughter that no matter how many specialist and doctor visits she goes to, mum won't get better.

Rachael, 30, who lives at Regency Downs in the Lockyer Valley, suffers from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome; a severe, persistent pain condition that often sets in after an injury, trauma or surgery.

Each day, 17 Australians developer Complex Regional Pain Syndrome but diagnosis often takes years or months.

In Rachael's case, she began experiencing excruciating pain when she was 12 years old after a slip at the local pool.

After three months, Rachael was still experiencing severe pain but as a child struggled to convince medical professionals, and at first her family, that the pain was real.

Eventually she was given a diagnosis and her condition actually went into remission, giving her relief from the pain, until 2013 when she had another fall.

Today, Rachael has lost 80 per cent of the use in her left arm and on a daily basis experiences intense pain.

"If there is the slightest breeze, or if a hair falls from my head on to my arm, my brain overreacts and sends messages that I am in pain, that my arm is in danger,” Rachael said.

"It's more complicated than people think. One of the hardest things was successfully convincing people the pain was real.

"On a windy day, I literally can't go outside.”

This month, the Ipswich Civic Centre and Studio 188 will be lit up in orange to raise awareness for the condition Rachael and her family struggle with every day.

The orange lighting will be replicated at 30 places around Australia. CRPS Network Australia is the peak body fighting for improved awareness and support for people, like Rachael, suffering from the condition.

The Network's Alysia Bishop said part of raising awareness was to improve diagnosis times for sufferers, to educate about prevention techniques and to improve outcomes.

"It is only by creating awareness of this disorder that we can improve diagnosis times and educate about prevention techniques, to ensure better outcomes for Australians with CRPS, and reduce the number that go on to live with severe persistent pain,” Ms Bishop said.

"An early diagnosis is vital for a good prognosis with this disorder, as it becomes much harder to treat once the pain becomes chronic, which is between three to six months. Currently most patients see several doctors, and it can take many months to years to get a diagnosis. The rate is improving, but it needs to get better.”

CRPS is characterised by pain more severe than the original injury, that is often burning in nature, swelling, sweating, abnormal hair growth, muscle spasms and allodynia - a painful response to non-painful stimuli, such as a light touch, a breeze, noise or having a shower.

It usually starts in one area, but in many cases, it spreads, and it is often associated with substantial disability, loss of quality of life and great personal and societal economic burden.

Rachael has found there is limited support for people like her through any government or private not-for-profit agency, a fact she hopes will change as more people come to understand the condition.

"To any family that may have a child going through this, maybe it's an injury that doesn't seem to have healed within three months, I would say don't ignore it,” Rachael said.

"Go back to the doctor, ask questions and don't stop until you get answers. Especially with children, mothers know in their gut if something is wrong.”

Three to four times more women than men contract CRPS and up to 10 per cent of people who have wrist or ankle fractures will go on to develop CRPS. Studies have shown this percentage can be dropped to 4 per cent by taking 500mg of vitamin C for 50 days following the fracture.