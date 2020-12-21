Why Christmas will come early for Ipswich detective

FOR most of us, there are still four sleeps until Christmas.

But for one detective, Christmas will come a day earlier.

For many Ipswichians work does not stop on public holidays, and Detective Sergeant Teina Middleditch from the Ipswich Criminal Investigation Branch will be clocking on early on December 25.

“It doesn’t bother me because I have done it for so many years and before I was in the police, I worked in hospitality so I’m used to working shift work and public holidays,” Sgt Middleditch said.

“Next year should be my year off and in my office if you work Christmas, you can have New Year’s off, so everyone has a turn.”

Though festive food makes the mood at the police station more jolly, work is business as usual, even on Christmas Day.

“My day will start with reviewing all the crime from overnight and following up on anything that needs to be addressed,” she said.

“And we will be ready to respond to jobs as we would do any other day of the year.”

Last Christmas, when Teina was rostered on, she received news a toddler had gone missing on an enormous rural property with dams.

“It was all hands on deck. Every available police officer, including detectives, responded to the job,” she said.

“We eventually found the child. It’s important we have so many numbers working and able to respond to jobs.”

Working on December 25 doesn’t mean she misses out on holiday cheer because Sgt Middleditch’s family will celebrate on Christmas Eve.

Heading in to the station on Christmas Day means Teina get to celebrate twice.

“What we do on Christmas is bring something in to the station to share, but from past years we know it needs to be something that can be put back in the fridge quickly if we get jobs,” she said.

“This year we’re all bringing in something to share for breakfast.”

