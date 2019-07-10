Why Brisbane’s public transport may go to the dogs … and cats

IS Brisbane ready for pets on public transport? A new petition, fast gathering momentum, believes the river city needs to change

Ipswich academic Dr Patricia Petersen has created a change.org petition lobbying the Queensland Government and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to change the transport laws.

"Many dog owners would like to catch public transport with their pets," the petition says.

"However, in almost all cities and regional areas within Australia, they are unable to do so.

Ipswich academic Dr Patricia Petersen is hoping Queensland will change its laws to allow pets on public transport. Pic Annette Dew

"Changing laws to allow dog owners to travel with their pets would be of benefit to all dog owners, but be of particular assistance to those who cannot drive, for example, people with disabilities and the elderly."

The petition has already gained more than 13,000 signatures since it was posted.

"Pooches are allowed on public transport in cities across the world, including Paris, Washington and New York," Ms Petersen says.

"A "certification program" would allow dogs to travel on public transport as long as they had been given a "good boy" tick of approval for behaviour and socialisation standards.

"I am calling on all governments in Australia to change their laws so that dog owners can travel on public transport with their dogs."

In January, New Farm resident Annie Boxall called for changes to public transport laws so she can travel with her beloved dog Banjo. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

In January, New Farm resident Annie Boxall called on the Brisbane City Council to bring the city in line with other world cities.

"I really do believe it is time for change," Ms Boxall said.

"In Sydney, Banjo can travel on most transport either on a leash or in a soft carry-on pet crate with ease.

"Brisbane is considered to be a world class city on many levels and it is in areas such as the arts and many aspects of general liveability but continues to have an archaic view of dogs out and about within the community."

Bulimba dog owner Paul Liddy is hoping the day is not too far away when dogs can travel on the city's ferries. Photo. Supplied.

Ms Boxall was joined by Bulimba resident Paul Liddy who also backed the need for change.

Mr Liddy said dogs were an "integral part of a lot of people's lifestyles".

"A higher proportion of Australians live in households with a dog and/or cat than with a child," Mr Liddy said.

"Dogs remain the most popular type of pet with almost two in five households (3.6 million) owning a dog and the percentages are increasing."

"Non-dog owners might find it difficult to understand how important they are to us. I certainly didn't before I had my first dog but they don't call them fur babies for nothing.

"They become a part of your family, and as with the other family members you want them to have a happy, enriched life."