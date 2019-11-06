Why brickie's life stacks up for Ipswich family

Three generations of the Hoffman family are bricklayers, including grandad Robert, dad Damian and grandson Logan.

Three generations of the Hoffman family are bricklayers, including grandad Robert, dad Damian and grandson Logan.

BRICKLAYING has become something of a family tradition in the Hoffman household, especially since the new apprentice joined the crew.

Robert and son Damian have been working side by side on some big commercial jobs for the past 23 years, and with Damian's son Logan recently deciding he wanted to follow in his dad and grandfather's footsteps, there are now three generations of Hoffmans in the trade.

Logan, 20, is completing his Certificate 3 in bricklaying and is hoping to be fully qualified in a year's time.

It is not a bad effort for a young man who didn't really know what he wanted to do after he left school.

"He didn't really want to take after me but I gave him the option,” Damian said of his son.

"I said to him if you don't know what you want to do you will be bricklaying with me.

"He cops a bit of a hard time from me but he knows that if he doesn't do it right he has to do it again. They seem to be pretty happy with him at Tafe; they are keeping his work as an example for others.”

Logan said his dad and grandfather were pretty strict on his work standards but he had grown from the experience.

"Yeah, they set high standards for me, but I don't mind it,” he said.

"I wasn't too sure what I wanted to do but now I've started I'm glad I've done it. It is a good skill to have and it is something you can always fall back on.”

The Hoffman boys, who work for Jeffs Bricklaying, have been working on some big projects out west, including a recent upgrade to the Roma Hospital which took several months. They are about to embark on a similar but smaller project at Kingaroy Hospital.

Next year is shaping up as an even bigger one, with jobs on the Cross-River Rail and at Broadbeach.

Proud grandfather and site foreman Robert said it was great having his family working either side of him.

"Working out at Roma Hospital, I had to make sure I picked on Damian and Logan a little bit more so that I could keep the other fellas in line,” he said.

"Logan has picked it up quite well.”