Hawks swoop on coaching legend

Brian Goorjian is well known to Australian basketball fans.

A FRIENDSHIP stretching back more than a decade has helped snare the rebranded Hawks legendary NBL coach and former Australian Boomers boss Brian Goorjian for the next two seasons.

It is a major coup for the Hawks with Goorjian coaching in China for the past 11 years after winning a record six NBL championships as coach with the South East Melbourne Magic, Sydney Kings and South Dragons.

The coaching supremo's relationship with co-owner Dorry Kordahi, one of a group of local and overseas investors who purchased the club licence last week, dates back to their time at the Sydney Kings.

"Having been close friends with Brian for over 11 years at our time at the Sydney Kings, we have always said if I ever come back into owning a team again he would be there with me. So to see this come true is something special," Dorry said.

Goorjian said he is committed to putting together a Hawks team and staff that the community will get behind and be proud of.

"Over many years I have competed against the Hawks and seen at first hand the passion of their fans. I feel Wollongong and surrounding areas have a very strong basketball following. Their fans are loud and have always shown outstanding loyalty to their team. It's definitely a basketball community and one that I will enjoy being a part of," he said.

"Over time, I would like to build a winning culture with a team that is consistently in the top four, that has a chance each year of winning a championship."

Goorjian said his first priority is to put together a staff and playing roster who are both good players and "good people".

"A key ingredient in any successful organisation is the ownership. I have a history with Dorry Kordahi since my days at the Kings and have formed a very close friendship with him,'' Goorjian said.

"During discussions with Dorry and the other two owners, Bryan Colangelo and Michael Proctor, I have been equally impressed by their commitment and passion to build a really strong franchise.

They are all successful in their chosen careers and I felt the chemistry between us all was really great.''

Boasting an impressive 70 per cent winning record, Goorjian last coached in the NBL in 2009 at South Dragons.