Why Ben Hunt is worth millions

DROPPED from the NRL and sent back to play for the Ipswich Jets, Ben Hunt had every reason to be filthy on Saturday.
A former Australian international and star of the NRL, Hunt was punished for two straight losses by coach Wayne Bennett.
RELATED:
The fact that the 27-year-old is leaving Brisbane for St George at the end of the year on a lucrative contract worth $6 million might have also had something to do with the move.
Mind games aside, Hunt showed his professionalism in front of fans of the Ipswich Jets on Saturday.
Responding to a difficult week in the media spotlight, the livewire five-eighth let his frustrations out on the football field.
Active in attack and resolute in defence, Hunt starred in the Jets' 44-24 win over the Norths Devils.
After the game was over, he then stayed on the field signing autographs and taking photos with the fans who had turned up to see a star in action.
A professional from start to finish, Hunt left a great impression on the Jets and, given any opportunity, the Ipswich public will welcome him back with open arms.