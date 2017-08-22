Why Ben and Shane Walker are ready for Titans gig

READY: Jets coaches Shane and Ben Walker with the Intrust Super Cup premiership trophy in 2015. The duo will apply for the Titans top job.

BEN Walker has outlined two key reasons why he and his brother Shane are ready to take over as head coaches of the Titans.

The Walker brothers have had ambitions to coach in the NRL but have not actively chased any gigs, apart from Newcastle before Nathan Brown got the job.

After the sacking of Neil Henry an opportunity has opened up and the Walker brothers will apply.

Paul Green has become a premiership winning NRL coach at the Cowboys after serving his apprenticeship in the Intrust Super Cup where he won back-to-back titles with Wynnum-Manly.

Green has credited that experience of having his own team and making a success of it as pivotal in what has followed since.

Ben Walker, who with his brother Shane coached Ipswich Jets to the 2015 title, agreed with that sentiment.

"We have always been told, and Wayne Bennett is the leader of the choir in this, that you need to have your own team and have success,” he said.

"There were two things that we wanted to do before we became NRL coaches.

"That was to set up our own successful businesses so we weren't relying on footy...and to have our own successful team.

"We have done both, so we are ready to go now.

"We had a genuine interest in the Gold Coast three years ago and thought it would be a good opportunity but it was before we won the Intrust Super Cup grand final with Ipswich, which was an ambition we had first.

"We both have successful businesses each and our life outside footy is good.

"We are now set up as well as we need to be in order to be NRL coaches which is a huge point of difference with I imagine every candidate that is interested.

"Therefore we can concentrate on making decisions that are best for the club and the team, rather than for job security.

"The Titans job is something we are very, very keen to do.”

The Titans are a club with a lot of unrealised potential, a bit like the Jets when the Walker brothers took over in 2011.

"When we took over at the Jets we took a wooden spoon team to win a grand final within five years, the club's first, ” Walker sad.

"All the things that attracted us to the Jets attract us to the Titans.

"Winning a grand final is very important to us and we would love to be the first winning coaches for the Gold Coast.

"They have under performed for as long as I can remember on the Coast and that is where the Jets were at when we took over.”

The Walkers have always been good at getting the best out of players with minimal talent while also extracting even more from the genuinely talented. They don't put the shackles on.

"There is enormous talent at the Titans to work with and Jarryd Hayne leads it,” Ben said.

"There are very few more talented players than him in the NRL, and there are plenty of others at the Titans.”

Other candidates bandied about have been Kevin Walters, Michael Maguire, Des Hasler, Melbourne assistant coach Adam O'Brien, Penrith NSW Cup coach Garth Brennan and South Sydney assistant coach Anthony Seibold.

Ipswich Jets CEO Jason Cubit said the Walker brothers had the club's blessing to pursue an NRL gig and wished them well in their pursuit.