Beeping a learner driver: A road lesson or bad driving?

IT ONLY takes one honk to ruin somebody's confidence.

Their hands begin to tremble, the panic builds and the car jolts to a halt as learner drivers are abused on Ipswich roads.

It's a normal scenario for Ipswich Pro Drive owner David Cullen who has seen learner drivers abused, sworn at and honked at during a lesson.

"The general public aren't giving them a chance to make a mistake and then try to correct it," he said.

"If someone gets up behind them and starts beeping the horn, the kids just go to pieces."

He said fellow drivers needed to remember students were still learning and needed plenty of space and time, not a honk.

What do you think about this? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Tony Gilman - "To me Learner drivers should look at it as experience. It's going to happen when they are P-platers and even after that so while it happens while they are under instruction it is far safer for them to learn to handle it with help than wait till they are on there own and panic and possibly have an accident. These drivers who do that don't care they are learners they do it to anyone who doesn't drive like an idiot like they do."

Carmel Bogdan - "Maybe instructors also need to ensure learners are ready for road lessons."

Adrian Alex Kaminski - "Getting a beep prepares you for real life driving I'm afraid."

Shelly Rau - "I'm a learner. I've had drivers swerve dangerously around me, cut red lights in front of me to intimidate me (which if it weren't for my fast reaction would have been fatal) and honk at me... all while I was doing the legal limit and not stalling traffic. Everyone was a learner once... and it appears many still need lessons by the behaviour I'm seeing on roads."

Carrie Richards - "I don't think I have ever or would ever intimidate a learner driver like that, why would you. Some people just need to calm down."

Louise Garrett - "And tail gaining Learners... give them a chance, doesn't take much to back off and give them a little space...."

Lynn Boyle - "Seriously who would beep at learners. It's curtesy too. However it doesn't surprise me. Some people seem to like intimidating other drivers."

Sharna Asta - "I was a learner seven years ago and still to this day remember someone beeping at me when I went up to the middle intersection to turn. I was waiting for them to go straight before I turned but they freaked out and beeped (even though I was doing exactly what I was taught from my driving lessons). Then they put down the window and abused me. I was too nervous to drive again for weeks after that."