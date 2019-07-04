Why Aussies well placed for World Cup glory

Brothers player Loia Fetaoai tries to escape the Swifts tackler during last weekend's A-Grade thriller at Purga. Brothers won 32-30.

Brothers player Loia Fetaoai tries to escape the Swifts tackler during last weekend's A-Grade thriller at Purga. Brothers won 32-30. Cordell Richardson

BOMBER'S BLAST

AUSTRALIA entered the Cricket World Cup as one of the favourites to lift the trophy and on current form are still a huge chance of doing this.

Australia sat at the top of the ladder after victories over hosts England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. Their only defeat so far came at the hands of India.

Contributions have come from a host of players with Aussie hopes increasing with David Warner scoring the third most runs so far (516 runs) and Aaron Finch fourth on this list with 504 runs.

The opening pair have also scored huge centuries with Warner (166) and Finch (153) setting different games alight.

In the bowling department, it's our number one spearhead in Mitchell Starc who has taken the most wickets with an astonishing 24 scalps. But he has been well supported by Pat Cummins who has 12 wickets.

The tournament has largely gone to plan but the tough games are coming up.

Blues favoured

IT'S down to Game 3 to decide who the State of Origin champions are for this year.

After Game 1, it was advantage Queensland. But after Game 2 it is now strongly advantage NSW after thrashing Queensland in Perth.

Wednesday's decider will be won by the team that does the little things right on the night and the forward pack that can gain the ascendancy.

I am tipping the Blues to wrap it up with a well balanced side selected. However, one thing I have learnt over the years is that you can never count a Queensland team out.

Lets hope for a free-flowing game.

RLI preview

ROUND 15: Brothers v West End (Sunday) - Brothers have been high flying of late stringing three wins together while West End have been competitive but just can't play for the full 80 minutes.

Brothers are at home which means they play a lot better and they have a forward pack that rumbles through the middle before the backs take control of this dominance.

Wes Conlon is undoubtedly the best fullback in the competition but has been playing great in the halves with the injury to Chris Ash.

The Bulldogs have shown signs that they can compete with most sides but just seem to go through patches where they let their guard down and games are blown open.

Tip: Brothers.

Swifts v Redbank (Sunday): This is the clash of the round with the victor to claim second spot outright. Swifts are at home where they have only lost once this year while Redbank have been the biggest surprise packages of the year with some outstanding performances.

The Bluebirds will be relying on their forwards led by Jake O'Doherty to control the middle. If they can, it will go a long way to them getting away with the win.

The Bears haven't been beaten since round six and these wins have been built on everyone stepping up and covering for each other.

The forwards have been really strong which has allowed the speedy Okot to play some super football.

Tip: Swifts.

Fassifern v Goodna (Sunday): Fassifern have been down on form and their job doesn't get any easier this weekend against the Eagles.

Goodna have been playing some good football but have been nowhere near their best in recent games.

The Eagles on their day can really play some great football but something is just not clicking within the team. Coach Corey Kirk must find the missing ingredient or they might just miss the top four, something that at the start of the season was unfathomable.

The Bombers must play basic football this weekend and do all the little things right or the Eagles will fly away with this one.

Tip: Goodna.

Quick thoughts

SAINTS: 1. The Brisbane Lions, so often the butt of jokes for their poor form in years past, have started season 2019 on fire sitting in fifth position after 14 rounds. Their latest victims were the Melbourne Demons. Finals football is definitely on their agenda if their can keep this form up.

2. While Ash Barty is our biggest hope of winning Wimbledon, a host of male players have started the tournament in superb fashion. Lets hope they can go deep into the tournament.

Sinners: 1. Eye-gouging is one of the lowest acts you can perform on the football field so nine weeks for Rabbitohs player George Burgess was a little light.

2. Another tennis tournament, another inept performance by one of our own. Bernard Tomic was flogged in under an hour with a performance that was simply terrible. When will the controlling body do something serious about banning these blokes?

Did you know: 1. Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer hold the record for the most successive Wimbledon titles in the Open era with five.

2. Martina Navratilova holds the most titles for women with an astonishing nine.

Bomber's best: Two AFL tips last week were victorious but two put in terrible performances.

This week I am back to the races. Get on number one, Our Mantra, in Race 3 at Doomben.

State of play

No 3/2/1 points for Rugby League Ipswich Player of the Year from now on as they have gone behind closed doors until presentation night.

Competition ladders: A Grade - Brothers 38, Swifts 35, Redbank 35, Goodna 33, Norths 28, West End 21, Fassifern 30.

Reserve Grade: Brothers 40, Goodna 39, Fassifern 35, Swifts 30, Redbank 26, Norths 22, Rosewood 18, West End 14.

Under 20: Brothers 29, Goodna 22, Redbank 19, Norths 16.

2nd Division: Brothers 19, Swifts 16, Goodna 12, Norths 10, Fassifern 10.