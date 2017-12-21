Why Aussie hope Annie dares to dream higher

Ipswich athlete Annie McGuire is hoping to represent Australia twice in 2018.

Ipswich athlete Annie McGuire is hoping to represent Australia twice in 2018. David Nielsen

David, known as "Lemsy" around Ipswich, has been with the QT since 1984. He has been sports editor for more than two decades and has won numerous awards for his sports writing, including being named APN Journalist of the Year and Sports Editor of the Year. Away from work, he enjoys fishing, spending time with his family and watching sport.

BUOYED by qualifying for next year's Youth Olympic Games, Ipswich athlete Annie McGuire has added another international goal to her list.

The rapidly rising Karrabin long jumper is also keen to contest next year's World Under 20 championships in Finland.

"I'm definitely feeling good ,'' McGuire said.

McGuire, 16, produced a fantastic jump at the recent Australian All Schools championships in Adelaide to qualify for the Youth Olympics in Argentina.

She leapt a personal best 6.06m on her third attempt, improving on her previous best 5.95m effort.

Feeling in peak form, she went on to secure the gold medal against older athletes.

Under the watchful eye of excited coach Bailey Pashley, McGuire showed the benefits of a new technique they have been working on in recent weeks.

"It definitely feels good to finish (the year) off on such a good note and know that what I've been working for has finally paid off,'' she said.

The Youth Olympics she's qualified for are in October.

However, the ambitious West Moreton Anglican College student is only just getting started.

Preparing for Year 12, McGuire has her sights set on another international standard in coming weeks.

"I'm hoping to make 6.15m, which will be the world (under 20) championships in Finland,'' she said.

Those championships are in July. She has until the Australian Junior Nationals in March to achieve the standard needed.

She jumped 6.11 last Saturday with some assistance from the wind.

"I'm not too far off it,'' she said of the qualifying standard needed.

As she ponders future possibilities, McGuire has every reason to feel upbeat about building on what she's achieved the past 12 months.

"It will be very exciting to go to those international comps with more countries and just the bigger girls,'' she said.

She gained some valuable overseas experience at this year's Oceania championships in Fiji.

"Definitely knowing what it's like to represent Australia was good,'' she said.

The national champion returned with two gold medals - in her pet under 18 long jump event and as part of the Aussie 4x100m relay team. She ran the second leg in a record time of 47.73s.

The Australian under 17 development squad member also attended a recent four-day training camp in Canberra.

Ever willing to learn and improve, McGuire thrived on the opportunity.

"I got so much out of it,'' she said, wanting to be a sports nutritionist.

"With all the meetings and stuff and listening to what they had to say about it all and being an elite athlete was just such an eye-opener.''

McGuire is also keen to contest next year's Australian Championships, which double as selection trials for Australia's 2018 Commonwealth Games team.

She's planning a quiet Christmas at home before continuing her regular training four times a week at Pashley's Lockyer District Athletic Club backyard centre and at Limestone Park.

McGuire appreciates the dedication of her coach, who she has worked with for five years.

"It's been really good training with the new techniques,'' she said.

"He's always giving me ideas and focusing on different trainings.''

That has lifted McGuire, literally, to new heights.

It's having such positive, innovative support that helps McGuire focus on her twin 2018 international missions.