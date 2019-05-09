Why athletic Jordn deserves higher level opportunity

Exciting hockey prospect Jordn Office plans her next move playing for Wests in the Ipswich competition.

Exciting hockey prospect Jordn Office plans her next move playing for Wests in the Ipswich competition. Rob Williams

ALWAYS eager to encourage Ipswich-bred talent, long-time Wests coach Brent Nicholls was delighted to see one of his most promising A-Grade players recognised.

Jordn Office was recently named in the National Futures hockey squad having shared in Wests' past grand final successes under Nicholl's guidance.

"She's a joy to work with,'' Nicholls said.

"She works exceptionally hard herself and I don't think she could be any fitter even if she wanted to try to be.

"She's extremely athletic.

"She's fast, she's aerobically fit and she's got a lot of guts and determination.

"So you add all that together and you are going to end up with a fine athlete that's for sure.''

Wests coach Brent Nicholls. Franca Tigani

As well as having an outstanding work ethic and hunger to succeed, Office has long arms that are an advantage in hockey.

"She's fit and she's fast and she has great balance,'' Nicholls said. "She has a good passing game. She's got good aggressive defence.

"She's certainly someone that has a bright future if she continues along the path she's taking.''

The Ipswich Girls' Grammar School student has been playing various roles at club and representative level.

"I think she's a naturally gifted midfielder but she does play a lot of striker,'' Nicholls said.

Nicholls, a former state player, said Office's recent success showed how fast players can progress.

"With any junior coming through, there's such a large pool of players to pick from,'' he said. "So for me, it (her development) probably came a little bit later and what I've noticed is that she's a lot more mature in the way that she approaches not only the game but every-thing she does.

"Her determination is second to none.

"You don't realise how quickly you go from being a 13-year-old kid to a 17-year-old senior. She'll be pushing hopefully in the next couple of years for the Blaze (Queensland open team).''