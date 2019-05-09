Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Exciting hockey prospect Jordn Office plans her next move playing for Wests in the Ipswich competition.
Exciting hockey prospect Jordn Office plans her next move playing for Wests in the Ipswich competition. Rob Williams
Hockey

Why athletic Jordn deserves higher level opportunity

David Lems
by
9th May 2019 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALWAYS eager to encourage Ipswich-bred talent, long-time Wests coach Brent Nicholls was delighted to see one of his most promising A-Grade players recognised.

Jordn Office was recently named in the National Futures hockey squad having shared in Wests' past grand final successes under Nicholl's guidance.

"She's a joy to work with,'' Nicholls said.

"She works exceptionally hard herself and I don't think she could be any fitter even if she wanted to try to be.

"She's extremely athletic.

"She's fast, she's aerobically fit and she's got a lot of guts and determination.

"So you add all that together and you are going to end up with a fine athlete that's for sure.''

 

Wests coach Brent Nicholls.
Wests coach Brent Nicholls. Franca Tigani

As well as having an outstanding work ethic and hunger to succeed, Office has long arms that are an advantage in hockey.

"She's fit and she's fast and she has great balance,'' Nicholls said. "She has a good passing game. She's got good aggressive defence.

"She's certainly someone that has a bright future if she continues along the path she's taking.''

The Ipswich Girls' Grammar School student has been playing various roles at club and representative level.

"I think she's a naturally gifted midfielder but she does play a lot of striker,'' Nicholls said.

Nicholls, a former state player, said Office's recent success showed how fast players can progress.

"With any junior coming through, there's such a large pool of players to pick from,'' he said. "So for me, it (her development) probably came a little bit later and what I've noticed is that she's a lot more mature in the way that she approaches not only the game but every-thing she does.

"Her determination is second to none.

"You don't realise how quickly you go from being a 13-year-old kid to a 17-year-old senior. She'll be pushing hopefully in the next couple of years for the Blaze (Queensland open team).''

More Stories

australia futures squad brent nicholls hockey queensland teams ipswich hockey news jordn office wests hockey club
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'I want to party with everyone': Plumber's whopping Keno win

    premium_icon 'I want to party with everyone': Plumber's whopping Keno win

    People and Places HE'S packing up the plunger after his Labour Day jackpot.

    Failed hair salon chain Supercuts could attract buyer

    premium_icon Failed hair salon chain Supercuts could attract buyer

    Business The company had been struggling for more three years

    • 9th May 2019 3:34 PM
    Police alert: missing woman, Booval

    Police alert: missing woman, Booval

    Breaking Leanne has been missing since yesterday.

    Ipswich SHS shock Wavell in Langer Cup opener

    premium_icon Ipswich SHS shock Wavell in Langer Cup opener

    Rugby League 'Coming here and winning was really, really big for us'

    • 9th May 2019 4:00 PM