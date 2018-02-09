Why asking your table to dim the lights is almost a thing

Everything you see here is connected, meaning you can ask the chair, pot plant, fridge and more to activate other devices in the house. For example: "Hey, Bixby. Turn the airconditioner to 14 degrees" could be said to the coffee table.

IF ASKING your flower vase to turn down the air-conditioning or your coffee table to switch off the light feels like something only your drunk uncle would do, then it's time to give him some more credit - he's onto something.

While still in concept stage, the idea of smart technology being built into your furniture isn't just a crazy idea as Samsung works with partners and manufacturers to make it a reality.

With Bixby, Samsung's voice-assistant, asking your bar stool to turn on the washing machine while you laze on the couch binge-watching your favourite show (which you could have asked the flower pot to turn on), could be just around the corner.

Head of home appliances for Samsung Australia Jeremy Senior said it was just another way the tech giant was working towards making the entire home connected.

"You'll be able to activate devices from anywhere in the house," he said.

"It's all about making things simple for people."

An entire mock living space was on display at the Rome Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania Forum 2018 showing every piece of furniture or appliance with capability to activate other devices. And all it takes is a little: "hey, Bixby".

While Mr Senior couldn't put a number on just how far this technology was away, he confirmed Samsung was "working with homewares manufacturers to build this technology into new products".

