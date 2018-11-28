Why JT and Locky will never top Artie and Mal

ARTHUR Beetson and Mal Meninga have run over the top of Johnathan Thurston and Darren Lockyer in our list of Queensland's Top 100 Sportspeople.

Do you agree?

It's hard to argue on the stats alone.

Beetson, who finished 11th on our list of Queensland's Top 100 Sportspeople, had a monumental career with 438 first grade games and 29 Tests.

He was the first indigenous person to captain Australia in any sport and he was the Maroons captain in the first State of Origin game in 1980.

Arthur Beetson after Easts won the grand final in 1975.

He was named as a Rugby League Immortal in 2004 and chosen in the Queensland Team of the Century and the Australian Team of the Century.

He was also a tower of strength in the Roosters' 1974 and '75 Sydney Premierships.

Beetson finished just in front of five-time world motorcycle champion Mick Doohan in our Top 100.

Kangaroo Captain Mal Meninga in 1994.

Mal Meninga, who finished in 13th place on the list, was the only player picked to tour with the Kangaroos four times and was a colossus for his state in Origin victories and his country in Test wins, both as a player and coach.

He retired with the most appearances in the history of the Australian national team, and became the top-point scorer ever in State of Origin football.

Johnathan Thurston and his Cowboys teammates after winning the 2015 NRL Premiership. Picture: Brett Costello

Our five judges voted those feats above Thurston's extra-time field goal to secure the Cowboys' first ever premiership and his three Golden Boot Awards as the world's best player.

During 17 seasons with the Broncos, Lockyer broke many records for his club, Queensland and Australia, including most NRL appearances, most State of Origin appearances, most games as Queensland captain and most tries for Australia.

Darren Lockyer in action for the Broncos. Picture: Darren England

Lockyer finished just above cricket great Greg Chappell and Olympic gold medallist Glynis Nunn on our list.

The stage is now set to name the top 10 Queensland sports stars of all time.

Who is your pick for the greatest of all time?