Why are our pollies getting a pay rise?

GIVE me a break!

Our lazy, inept politicians have been granted a substantial salary increase yet again.

What for? They have been producing very little positive government since they were elected.

The Government claims it keeps salaries high to attract high-calibre candidates to careers in politics.

I don't know about you but I have yet to see any improvement in the quality of our politicians but the pay rises keep coming.

Many people in the community have not had a pay increase in a long time and many face reductions in pay as the Government introduces policies to reduce their penalty rates.

At the same time, our greedy politicians have provided large tax concessions to wealthy corporations and gained a pay rise for themselves.

Why is the Prime Minister giving such large amounts of money to the wealthy?

Is he about to engage in the process of trickle down economics - an already totally discredited method of job stimulus that has never been successful - or is he trying to buy support from the wealthy to save his deteriorating political situation?

These type of one-sided policies are a product of an out-of-touch government.

They seriously erode the political and democratic process.

We need our politicians to support the whole community by developing a better system of government, not one that continually indulges politicians and supports only the wealthy.

We should stand up and demand change and make sure it happens.

DOUGLAS YOUNG

Silkstone