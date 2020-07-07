Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chrissy Teigen had one question for a fellow celebrity who posted a candid photo to social media: ‘Why do you have topless pics of me?’
Chrissy Teigen had one question for a fellow celebrity who posted a candid photo to social media: ‘Why do you have topless pics of me?’
Celebrity

‘Why are my boobs on your phone?’

by Nick Bond
7th Jul 2020 2:17 PM

This is perhaps the weirdest celebrity interaction we've seen in a while.

Model, cook and internet favourite Chrissy Teigen spotted an unusual detail in a photo posted on social media by US TV presenter Jeanine Pirro: Herself. Topless.

Let's backtrack: Pirro, 69, is a former New York State judge, prosecutor, and politician turned US TV host.

She tweeted a photo of herself "out east", wearing her face mask to protect against coronavirus:

Spot the surprising detail – Chrissy sure did.
Spot the surprising detail – Chrissy sure did.

But wait - what's that on Pirro's phone? Teigen knew exactly what it was:

Sure enough, the image on Pirro's phone is a topless selfie Teigen shared to her own Instagram last week, showing the effects of nasty sunburn. The wife of John Legend confirmed that an eagle-eyed fan had alerted her to her surprise cameo on Pirro's phone:

Yep, that’s Chrissy Teigen’s boobs on her phone.
Yep, that’s Chrissy Teigen’s boobs on her phone.

 

The original picture.
The original picture.

This raises a few questions, none of which Pirro has publicly answered as yet.

But the whole bizarre encounter has tickled Teigen, who uploaded the screenshots to her Instagram account with the caption: "I can't stop laughing. Best day ever."

Originally published as 'Why are my boobs on your phone?'

chrissy teigen

Just In

    Disney star dead aged 24

    Disney star dead aged 24
    • 7th Jul 2020 2:42 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brave toddler sounds alarm after mum falls unconscious

        premium_icon Brave toddler sounds alarm after mum falls unconscious

        News When brave little Graeson couldn't wake his mum he knew exactly what to do, and sprung into action to get her help.

        Community centre helps longtime resident find peace

        premium_icon Community centre helps longtime resident find peace

        News Community centre helps longtime resident find purpose after major loss

        • 7th Jul 2020 1:01 PM
        What is next for Ipswich CBD eyesore ten years on from flood

        premium_icon What is next for Ipswich CBD eyesore ten years on from flood

        Council News The Ipswich Transit Centre has sat vacant for close to a decade.

        Meet special guests who couldn't wait to go bowling again

        premium_icon Meet special guests who couldn't wait to go bowling again

        News One of Ipswich's key COVID-19 closures is celebrating its return