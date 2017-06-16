Why an historic Gai time is tipped at Ipswich Cup

High profile trainer Gai Waterhouse could be celebrating another wonderful achievement at the Ipswich Cup on Saturday.

WITH the prospect of the Bundamba track being rated a soft seven or better, Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching isn't expecting mass scratchings on Saturday morning.

That of course depends on no more heavy rain tonight.

However, Kitching said only one millimetre had fallen at the Ipswich racing venue from 9.30am Tuesday until this afternoon.

"We expect to go to a soft seven this afternoon and expecting further assuming there's no more rain, and that's what the forecast is,'' Kitching said.

"There is still a bit of water around on the track but there is a bit of a breeze as well.''

He said with more sunshine, the track could reach a soft six by the start of racing, "which is mid-range''.

Under the track rating system, a soft seven means more rain could see the track surface chopped up throughout the afternoon.

However, a soft six is rated "moist but not a badly affected track''.

Kitching was hopeful all the big guns would race including what he considers would be a dream result in the $180,000 Channel 7 Ipswich Cup over 2150m.

That is for Singapore-based jockey Corey Brown to ride $3.30 favourite Sort After to victory for high profile trainer Gai Waterhouse.

"I like to see Sort After win,'' Kitching said. "With Corey Brown that would be great to have two inter- national Europeans the last couple of years (Maurus won last year) and for Gai, that would be her third win with her father TJ Smith so that would be brilliant.''

T J Smith shared in Cup-winning joy with In Luck in 1982 and with Helsman (1975).

Waterhouse also won with Bianca in 2008.

Kitching likes topweight Shiraz in Saturday's $176,000 City of Ipswich Eye Liner Stakes (1350m), which is being run after the Ipswich Cup.

"I know the owners from Sydney are very keen to come up,'' Kitching said.

"The Eye Liner is a bit different. The best horse with a big weight often does win like Smokin' Joey a couple of years ago and Ninth Legion last year.

"But it's hard to win the Cup (over the longer distance) with a big weight.''

The topweight in Saturday's Ipswich Cup is Benzini.

As final preparations were completed at Bundamba racecourse this afternoon, punters were giving an early indication of their favoured Cup and Eye Liner runners.

UBET spokesperson Nick Curry tipped plenty of celebrating if jockey Jim Orman guided Shiraz to victory in the Eye Liner.

"We went up to $12, but thirsty punters soaked up the price straight away,'' Curry said.

"He's $9.50 and firming now and there's roughly two times more money in the tin for him than any other runner in the race.''

One punter has plonked $600 the win and $1300 the place on the Kim Waugh-trained seven-year-old Shiraz.

"He loves the wet as well so a bit of give in the track will suit him too,'' Kitching said.

Outside of the top weight, Curry said value hunters have also been tempted by $19 roughie Monsieur Gustave and $10 hope Yesterday's Songs.

Today's market movers

Ipswich Cup

Sort After trimmed from $3.60 to $3.30 after one punter placed a $500 win bet.

Kaiser Franz firmed from $21 to $18 after a $250 win, $500 place bet.

Self Sense dropped to $11 from $14 following a $450 each week bet.

Court's Star moved from $23 to $19 back to $21.

Eye Liner Stakes

Shiraz firmed from $12 to $9.50 following two major bets over $500.

Handfast trimmed from $26 to $19.

Odds courtesy of UBET.