Why 'Amazing' Anne a vital cog in Ipswich success

The Ipswich Eagles women's side, including Anne O'Donnell, which won the QFAW Division 2 North grand final. Cordell Richardson

IT was fitting that one of Ipswich's most dedicated volunteers shared in a historic football premiership this season.

That's because Ipswich Eag-les recruit Anne O'Donnell is a "utility'' performer on and off the field.

O'Donnell performed multiple volunteer roles for the Limestone Park-based Eagles club this season while helping the women's team march to its first grand final victory in the QFAW Division 2 North competition.

Ipswich Eagles club president Clint Bateman was glowing in his praise for O'Donnell and what she does for the Aussie rules organisation.

"She's just constantly putting her hand up,'' Bateman said.

"Not just with the senior team but also with juniors or at the committee level.''

Ipswich Eagles volunteer Anne O'Donnell is a finalist in the City of Ipswich Sports awards. Rob Williams

Bateman said O'Donnell set the standard for other volunteers.

"I have been at this club for 18 years and other clubs for just as long,'' Bateman said.

"We've had a lot of great people over the years and put in some solid efforts but I don't think anyone has done a year like she's done. She's really awesome.''

Bateman said her willingness to help out extended to accepting an invitation to join the Ipswich women's team being developed.

She played as an utility, on the wing, in the midfield and forward line, depending on what the team needed.

"Anne is an amazing member of our club and we are so lucky to have her,'' the club president said.

O'Donnell is a finalist for Volunteer of the Year at the City of Ipswich Sports Awards at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre on October 25.