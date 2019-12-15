Menu
Ipswich Jets new head coach Keiron Lander addresses his squad during pre season training. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Why all spots up for grabs in Ipswich Jets squad

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
15th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
WITH greater competition for places than in previous Intrust Super Cup seasons, Ipswich Jets’ pre-season training is underway in earnest.

Gun Queensland Residents five-eighth Josh Cleeland said no-one was taking their position for granted and the increased intensity would only benefit the team.

“It’s a different squad out here, so it is very interesting,” he said.

“All sports are up for grabs with the new coaching staff.

“It is looking promising with the young fellas coming through.

“I’m just keen to get this pre-season going and get into the season.

“It always helps when you have a big squad. Everyone competes a lot more.

“If everyone keeps turning up it will be good for the team.”

To ensure they are primed come round one, players have been enduring gruelling pre-season training sessions three times per week in oppressive temperatures.

With the influx of newcomers, enthusiasm is reaching epidemic proportions.

“It is new for them,” head coach Keiron Lander said.

“The difference between first graders and bush footy is the fitness.

“That’s it – it is still just two men.

“The difference is full-time training and working a hard job.

“It is time to get fit and strong, and test players out to see whether they are up to this level.

“They’re enjoying it.

“They’re working hard and learning what it takes to push yourself beyond local footy. Some will thrive and some will take time.”

