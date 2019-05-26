Why Advance Care Plan is vital for future care wishes

SOMETIMES a healthcare professional's efforts are immediately obvious: an arm in a cast, a fever reduced, a wound healing.

But other times, it can be a lifetime before any effect is noticed.

West Moreton Health Advance Care Planning clinical nurse Rosslyn Holloway knows this better than many. She spends much of her time helping patients document the types of medical treatments they would want, or not want, in the future, for a time when they might not be able to ask for it themselves.

They may be terminally ill, facing major surgery or be completely healthy and seeking a way to control their own future.

"These documents - called Advance Care Plans - are vital for a future time when they may come into effect, but often bring relief to the patient and family even now," Ms Holloway said.

"People want to know that their wishes are clearly written so their choices can be carried out, even if they can no longer advocate for themselves."

Ms Holloway said that while it often took some time before the benefits of an Advance Care Plan could be seen, there were days she could see just how life changing they could be.

"One day a woman called out to me at the pool where I had just finished a water aerobics class," she said.

"She asked if she knew me from somewhere.

"When I told her I worked at the hospital, it clicked: 'That's where I know you from,' the lady said, 'you met with my sister, my father and myself last year'.

"She said to me: 'That conversation you had with Dad was the absolute turning point for him. Up until then, Dad was always in denial about how frail he was'. All he wanted was treatment forever, no matter what'.

"The lady told me her father did not accept being in a nursing home.

"She went on to say: 'But you shared with us your own father's journey and what his choices had been, and suddenly Dad understood there was a line in the sand, when treatment was not the best option'.

"She said his whole attitude had changed from that time.

"The lady said: 'Dad died in the nursing home. He had a lovely death, really. He was kept comfortable and we were all there, just as he wanted'."

Ms Holloway said it was a conversation that reinforced to her the impact her work really made.

"Working hard towards something without immediate results is often discouraging. Outcomes aren't always immediate, or immediately visible.

"Sometimes, it could be years before the documents we create are even looked at.

"If it hadn't had been for this chance meeting, I would never have known"

"But what we do makes a difference."

For more information on Advance Care Plans phone 38101255.