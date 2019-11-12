Menu
UP IN SMOKE: A pack of cigarettes cost a Laidley South man a lot more than he was expecting after it landed him in court.
News

Why a packet of cigarettes cost one man $700

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
12th Nov 2019
A PACKET of cigarettes cost a Laidley South man a lot more than he was expecting after he was caught driving unlicensed in a car that shouldn’t have been on the road.

Ian Dalgliesh was pulled over in Laidley South just after 10am on October 22 while driving a Ford Mustang on his way to buy smokes.

Police found that not only was the 66-year-old’s NSW driver’s licence suspended, the vehicle had been unregistered since December 2017 and was also uninsured.

Dalgliesh told Gatton Magistrates Court he was residing in Queensland and had not updated his address so was unaware his licence had been suspended.

He also claimed the car was borrowed from a friend and he was unaware it was not insured.

Dalgliesh pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving an uninsured vehicle.

He was fined $700 and a conviction was recorded.

court crimes gatton magistrates court laidley
Gatton Star

