Why a grandfather had tobacco plants when he didn't smoke

TOBACCO PESTS: Gardener and retiree Peter Steele was dobbed in by a neighbour for growing tobacco plants in his Marburg garden to keep bugs off his vegetables and fruit trees. Ross Irby

CHOP chop - the long arm of the law reached into a Marburg backyard recently when grandfather and gardener Peter Steele was found growing tobacco plants, in the hope they would keep bugs from munching his vegies and fruit trees.

But police dropped in, after a friendly neighbour apparently had a word to them, and charged him for the offence.

Steele, a 62-year-old grandfather and a former Australian military man was busted only days before Anzac Day, telling police he does not even smoke.

But his bug protection mechanism was not a defence that washed with the court.

Under Commonwealth legislation it is illegal to grow tobacco in Australia for personal or commercial use without an excise licence which is subject to strict rules.

Peter Ronald Steele, from Marburg, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to having tobacco plants when not a licensed producer, dealer or manufacturer on April 20.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police went to Steele's home in Queen Street at 4.50pm and saw three tobacco plants growing in the backyard vegie garden that were more than 2m high.

"He says he planted them four months ago and he does not smoke," Sgt Caldwell said.

"He was told they were good herbicide to stop his vegetable plants being eaten by bugs."

Defence lawyer Vince Knox said a neighbour had informed police about the tobacco.

He said Steel was ex-army on a military pension.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the offence intended to protect Commonwealth revenue from such production.

"I accept the purpose was in protection of other plants. And that you are not a smoker," he said.

"You had three plants and this is a minor example of what happens in some circumstances."

Mr Shepherd noted Steele's prior good history and did not record a conviction. He was fined $200.

Steele said a mate gave him the three tobacco plants.