Why 90-year-old Daphne is unstoppable

THERE'S no stopping Daphne Woodford.

The great-grandmother's signature look is a blue floral cardigan and warm smile but the the 90-year-old from Leichhardt is a sharp as a tack, witty and full of lessons for a life well-lived.

She's got her Blue Care helper thinking she's going to church on a Sunday when in fact she's off to the pokies. She mowed the lawn until she was 70 and drove until just a few years ago.

"Good living is the secret, that's what I put it down to be. This is why I've got to 90. I've got a good family and they make sure I'm alright. I've got to be happy, they're all special," she said.

"I'm still very active. I'm pretty good for my age."

Daphne was born in Blackstone on February 18, 1928 and worked at the woollen mills in Redbank when she was young. She married Ken Woodford, a mechanic, in 1952 and had two daughters, Narelle and Kay. Daphne has two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Nee Jones, Daphne grew up the second eldest of nine children on Jones St and later raised her family on Woodford St at One Mile.

"I met Ken at Blackstone when I was there in my single life. Ken and his friend came to the dance and he said he wanted to take me home so I went home with him," Daphne said.

"He didn't drink and he didn't smoke. He was a good living man and came from a Christian family.

"My husband used to come home from work and he'd say 'by-gee Darls the yard looks good' and I'd say 'I know, I mowed it'."

90 YEARS: Daphne Woodford of Leichhardt says a good life is key to 90 years of happiness. Shes celebrating her birthday with her daughter and grandson, Narelle and Matthew King. David Nielsen

Behind the sharp mind and cheeky giggle, Daphne has some close allies at her heart as she celebrates her 90th birthday; her family.

Grandson Matthew King said Daphne was a constant source of love and support through his life. "She means everything to me, she's lovely. I'm a grandmother's boy and I love her dearly. Family is very important to me," he said. "Her love is the most important thing, the warm cuddles and the closeness. I hope I'm still so active when I'm 90."