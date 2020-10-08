Menu
A 41-year-old learner driver has caught police attention near the Warrego Highway. (File image)
News

Why 41yo L-plater was fined more than $1000

Ali Kuchel
8th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
A 41-year-old learner driver who was driving another learner driver to the pub to watch Kostya Tszyu fight has been fined more than $1000 for his actions.

Adam James Caton had pulled over a short distance from the Warrego Highway to let his passenger "relieve himself" when his vehicle attracted the attention of police.

Officers approached the vehicle and found Caton in the driver's seat, and another man walking back to the car.

Caton, from Raceview, told police he had pulled over to let his passenger relieve himself and they were on their way to the pub to watch the fight.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe told the Gatton Magistrates Court that Caton blew 0.151 in a roadside breath test.

She told the court Caton had consumed about three Great Northern beers at the Raceview Tavern before driving.

Police also discovered Caton was driving on a Queensland learner licence, and his passenger held a New South Wales learner licence.

He had also failed to attach L plates to the vehicle.

Duty lawyer James Ryan said Caton, a father of three, normally lives in Sydney but had been in the Gatton area for about nine months.

"He admits to driving on the night, apparently this was the night of the Kostya Tszyu fight, and he was driving his friend to see the fight at the hotel," Mr Ryan said.

Caton, a qualified motor mechanic, pleaded guilty to three charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to attach L plates and not driving with a open-classed driver.

He was convicted and fined $950 for driving under the influence, convicted and fined $150 for driving on his learner licence without a supervisor.

He was fined $120 for failing to attach his L plates.

All fines were referred to SPER.

