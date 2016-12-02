WHO'S HIRING: Nine Ipswich jobs available this weekend

Regulatory services officer and two planning officers - Somerset

Somerset Regional Council is seeking experienced, enthusiastic and self-motivated professionals with the relevant qualifications, knowledge and experience to join the team in two planning officer roles.

The positons are permanent full time and temporary full time and start in March 2017.

These roles offer an opportunity to promote ecologically sustainable development in Somerset, carry out planning scheme formulation, undertake development assessment and provide development advice to Council, developers and the public.

Applicants with tertiary qualifications in urban and regional planning with at least three to five years experience in planning and development will be highly regarded.

A regulatory services officer is also needed for a full time permanent position.

This role assists in the administration of the council's local laws and procedures relating to animal control.

Various auditing, regulatory and compliance duties are also required with participation in an afterhours on-call roster essential.

Experience in a similar role with a local authority, law enforcement or compliance role, together with exceptional interpersonal, communication and customer service skills are essential.

Attractive salaries are negotiable depending on qualifications and experience with conditions of employment being in accordance with the applicable award and certified agreement.

Successful applicants will also have access to additional employment benefits including, but not limited to potential pay progression path, nine-day fortnight, up to 12% employer superannuation contributions, continued professional development opportunities, work-life balance, employee assistance and staff wellness program, employment with a financially strong organisation.

Application packages are available from

www.somerset.qld.gov.au or (07) 5424 4000.

Applications, specifically addressing the

selection criteria, must be submitted by 5pm

Wednesday, December 21 2016.

Mail: Robert Bain, Chief Executive Officer

Somerset Regional Council

PO Box 117, Esk Qld 4312

Email: mail@somerset.qld.gov.au

Phone: (07) 5424 4000

Fax: (07) 5424 4099

Wivenhoe and Somerset Camping Ground management - Somerset

An opportunity to manage camping grounds surrounding two of South East Queensland's most significant dams is now open.

Seqwater is seeking tenders for management of one of the following camping ground sites from February 2017:

• Captain Logan and Lumley Hill at Wivenhoe Dam

• Somerset Park at Somerset Dam

Tender submissions must address specific requirements to meet the necessary standards for management of these sites on behalf of Seqwater.

For more information on the tender process visit www.hpw.gov.au/qtenders.

Submissions close January 9.

Contact property@seqwater.com.au or phone 3035 5500.

Taxi driver - Ipswich

Full time and part time taxi driver positions are now available.

No experience is necessary and training courses are starting now.

To book call 3281 2997.

Key account executive - Ipswich

The Queensland Times is currently seeking an enthusiastic and customer focused person for a key account executive position.

The suitable candidate will have the following: ability to work within a team as well as independently, high level of computer literacy skills and the ability to learn new programs, an excellent understanding of the sales process and have a natural drive to achieve targets and deliver results, able to overcome objections and deliver strong customer service levels, an ability to multi task and work to very strict deadlines, possess excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, current drivers licence and own transport.

Media experience with a focus on digital products is desirable but not essential as full training will be provided.

A salary package which includes further earning potential and a solid career path are waiting for the right person.

All applications will be handled discreetly.

Email applications to louis.moore@apn.com.au.

Applications close Wednesday December 7 2016.

All applicants who are successful in gaining an interview will be contacted by Friday December 9 2016.

Nursery hand - Karalee

Currey Flowers is seeking an individual to join the team for an immediate start.

The applicant must be flexible, friendly and well mannered and no experience is needed.

Job duties include crop management, picking off flowers and general maintenance.

This is a great opportunity for a person with a great work ethic

Email resumes to curreyflowers@bigpond.com.

Carpenters - Grandchester

Reliable and capable plasters are needed for an immediate start in a four to eight week period or longer to work on a construction site.

Applicants must have an ABN and their own tools.

Competitive rates will apply.

Phone Steve on 0472 676 409 for details.

Folder operator, stitch and trim operator - Warwick

APN Print is seeking tradespersons or third or fourth year apprentices to fill full-time positions at its print site at Warwick on the Darling Downs.

APN Print Warwick works in modern premises with quality print and finishing equipment and offers a range of printing options to clients including heat set and cold set products.

The plant currently runs MBO and Heidelberg folding machines and Muller Martini stitching lines and extensive training will be provided to the successful applicants.

The applicant needs to be enthusiastic, quality conscious and looking for great career opportunities within Warwick and the wider APN Print business.

Warwick Print is a 6 day 24 hour per day operation with a number of different shift patterns, good earning potential and a friendly, supportive, client focussed workforce.

The location of the plant on the Darling Downs also provides great lifestyle opportunities.

Contact operations manager Roger

O'Brien on 07 4660 4515.

Applications should be made to:

Roger O'Brien

Operations Manager

APN Print Warwick

roger.obrien@apnprint.com.au

PO Box 686, Warwick 4370

Plasterers - Ipswich

Experienced plasterers and plaster board contractors are required for an immediate start and for ongoing work with a long established commercial builder.

Phone Steve on 0472 676 409 for details.

Non-executive chair and member roles - Hospital and Health Boards

An opportunity exists to make a positive difference to the community with various part time statutory appointments commencing May 2017, for terms of up to four years.

Applicants need a strong connection with the community, and an outstanding record of achievement in leading and driving high performance organisations.

Sixteen Hospital and Health Boards govern and control respective Hospital and Health Services, the principal providers of public health services within Queensland.

Appointed by the Governor in Council, on the recommendation of the Minister for Health and Minister for Ambulance Services, Board Members provide oversight of approximately 85% of the Queensland Health budget.

With day-to-day service delivery overseen by local Health Service Chief Executives, boards ensure delivery against local Service Agreements that specify core services to be provided and the standard to which they are to be delivered, within available budgets.

Boards are also responsible for ensuring:

■ efficient, effective and sustainable delivery of

health services

■ financial accountability

■ local reporting and performance management,

including risk management

■ legal and statutory compliance

■ local strategic direction and planning

■ client-focused delivery of services

■ ethical behaviour across the organisation

Suitability will be assessed against your experience and ability to analyse, critically assess and drive performance within board settings, and to constructively build and manage strategic stakeholder relationships.

Full selection criteria are available in the application package.

These opportunities are only open to Queensland residents and are remunerated in accordance with Queensland Government guidelines. A range of probity checks will also be required to be undertaken for candidates selected for progression to the Governor in Council.

To apply and review the information package for these positions visit

http://jobs.davidsonwp.com/page/queenslandhealth-jobs

Applications are to be submitted online.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, women, people with expertise in multiculturalism, young people and people with disabilities are encouraged to consider submitting an application.

For a confidential discussion, contact Lindy MacPherson or David Wilson on 07 3023 1097.

Applications close Midnight, Monday January 2 2017.