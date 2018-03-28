Whopping good times for Hungry Jack's fans

A development application for a new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Springfield has been approved.

FANS of Hungry Jack's can rejoice with a development application for the restaurant approved by Ipswich City Council recently.

The new store is planned to open on Commercial Drive in Springfield and is the first Hungry Jack's store to open in the area.

Councillor for Division One David Morrison confirmed the development application's approval.

"The development application on Commercial Drive, Springfield is for a Hungry Jacks which is adjacent to the current Service Station near the Corner of Commercial Drive and Springfield Parkway," Cr Morrison said.

The store comes after controversy in the community about the amount of fast food restaurants opening in the Greater Springfield region.

In recent months a number of fast food chains have opened in the area including Red Rooster, Guzmen Y Gomez and Zaraffa's coffee, with a proposed fourth McDonald's due to open later this year.

The development application was first submitted by the Reds Group on August 3, 2017 and was officially approved on March 23 this year.

In addition to the Hungry Jack's restaurant, an application for a professional office space as well as a retail warehouse tenancy was also approved for development for the 11-13 and 15-17 Commercial Drive, Springfield property.

The closest Hungry Jack's stores to Springfield are in Goodna and Redbank Plains.