‘Whole neighbourhood screaming’: Halloween fun in Ipswich

The Monsters On Mahogany walk-through was set up for the first time last year.

SOME scream, some laugh and some flee so quickly they leave their baby behind.

It’s all part of Halloween fun at one Ipswich home, which is ready to welcome people back for a spooky good time once again.

Kym and Michael Watkins have spent three weeks setting up their scary walk-through for the second year, which they call Monsters On Mahogany.

More than 900 people took part in the Monsters on Mahogany walk-through on Halloween last year.

Last year they welcomed more than 1200 people over two nights, including more than 900 on Halloween night alone.

The married couple moved to their home on Mahogany St five years ago and have become known for their extravagant Christmas lights display.

They have been named as people’s choice winner in the city’s Christmas lights competition for the past two years.

But before they get their chance to shine in the festive season, the Watkins are putting the final touches on their home for some Halloween fun for people of all ages.

The 70 metre walk-through is populated by creepy characters like Pennywise the Dancing Clown with plenty of surprises along the twists and turns.

“It was very successful last year, beyond our imagination,” Mrs Watkins said.

“We had people who accidentally went to the bathroom in there.

“We had someone last year who had walked through and they were so scared they left their baby in the stroller and ran for it.

“One of our scarers literally had to wheel this pram all the way through to get them out to meet mum again.

“The whole neighbourhood can hear the screaming.”

Entry is free but social distancing will be enforced and any visitors will need to log their details via a QR code before taking part.

Main touch points will be regularly cleaned.

“It’s very costly (to put together) but we love it,” Mrs Watkins said.

“It’s the community spirit with everything that’s going on at the moment.

“We love the fact that we can make people laugh, scream, cry, wee themselves and do all those things and have that memory.

“It’s all about the community.”

The walk-through will be open on Friday and Saturday night from 6pm at 36 Mahogany St.

