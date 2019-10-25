New Hope: ‘Who’d have thought a dump could be so exciting?’

Ipswich residents outside Brisbane court where they joined forces to combat Lantrak’s appeal. Picture: Danielle Buckley

Ipswich residents outside Brisbane court where they joined forces to combat Lantrak’s appeal. Picture: Danielle Buckley

IT took the judge a second to adjust his look of surprise when a horde of Ipswich residents piled into the Planning and Environment court in Brisbane.

Seven people representing 90 Rosewood and Willowbank residents streamed into the court, where national waste company Lantrak is appealing Ipswich City Council's refusal to approve a landfill at the New Hope coal mine at Jeebropilly.

Lantrak take council to court over New Hope mine 'refusal'

Willowbank Area Group's vice president Ian Dainer said Judge Richard Jones looked "amazed" to see so many interested parties in his court for the review, the latest administrative step in the matter that is heading towards a 2020 trial.

Rosemaree Thomasson, Ian Dainer, Carol Ashworth, Ursula Monsiegneur and Gary Duffy outside Brisbane court.

"His final comment was 'Well... I'm looking forward to that trial'," Mr Dainer said.

"Who'd have thought a dump could be so exciting?"

The Jeebropilly mine, about 10km from Ipswich, will stop extracting coal by December.

Lantrak wants to use the mine's voids to store 30 million cubic metres of building waste, and a limited amount of restricted waste over a 30-50-year lifetime.

Opposing residents believe New Hope should rehabilitate the mine void that lies within 710m of existing homes and have raised concerns about dump trucks using the already congested Cunningham Highway.

"It's a goat track already," Mr Dainer said.

President of the Rosewood District Protection Organisation Ursula Monsiegneur said the community had made 78 submissions opposing the plans.

Ms Monsiegneur's submission was not accepted because it had the address of the organisation, not her personal address.

At the next review, it will be determined whether Ms Monseigneur's updated submission can be added to the list.

The next review was listed for October 31. - NewsRegional