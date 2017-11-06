Who you gonna call? Toadbusters!

News

HOPPING MAD: Queensland cane toad. Max Fleet BUN010216TOAD1
SPRINGFIELD residents were out in force last month in preparation for toad season and will be back at it again next week for another toad busting event.

The Springfield Lakes Nature Care held its inaugural Toadbusting Night in October to raise awareness about the safest and easiest way to remove cane toads from people's backyards and to reduce pest breeding in Springfield lakes.

Next week's event will feature guest speaker, ecologist Kay Montgomery and president Luise Manning said it would be a good opportunity to help reduce the numbers of toads this summer.

"We're calling for even more volunteers next week- last month we caught 30 toads in 15 minutes, so this time we're hoping to catch a lot more as we'll be out for longer,” Mrs Manning said.

Hatched toadpoles at the pond near the Springfield Lakes YMCA Community Centre.

"Kay will show people how to catch toads, what to look for and will check what we bring back after the toad hunt to see we're bringing back toads and not the Pobblebonk native frog which looks quite similar to a toad.

"We're trying to do this now because it's breeding season so ideally you want to be able to get to the eggs, but we also want to catch the mature ones so they can't lay any more.”

Female toads can produce between 8,000 and 35,000 eggs at a time and usually breed twice a year.

Mrs Manning said they usually breed about three days after it rains and often laid their eggs in still or slow flowing water like ponds, dams or lakes.

The Springfield Lakes Nature Care Toadbusting Night is a free event on November 17 from 6.30-8pm at Spring Lake Park, Springfield Lakes Boulevard.

Attendees are advised to wear enclosed shoes and to bring their own gloves and bucket.

