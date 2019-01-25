Who will get Ben's Golden Ticket?

IPSWICH is about to try the ultimate in Aussie flavours with local MasterChef Ben Ungermann releasing his brand-new Lamington ice cream for one day only, plus someone is going to win free ice cream for three months.

Ben and his ice cream apprentice Lauren have worked hard on the recipe, and as a result the Lamington choc top is only going to be available on Australia day with just 350 available. Plus, if you're wondering if Ben's recipe has jam in it...you'll have to try one.

Best of all, one lucky choc top muncher will find in their cone a Golden Ticket, which will get them free ice cream for three months.

Since finishing second in MasterChef in 2017, Ben launched his Ungermann Brothers ice cream parlour before travelling the world as his profile continued to grow. With the program screening all over the planet, Ben now has more followers in India and Indonesia than he does in Australia, and it's something he is loving as it means the Ipswich-based family business will continue to grow.

Danny and Ben Ungermann are excited to launch the limited edition lamington ice cream at the store on Australia Day. Rob Williams

"I'm living in Indonesia now, as an ambassador for Oxone which is a kitchen appliance company," Ben said. "I'm getting three giant billboards in Jakarta and that's a twelve-month contract. I just left India two days ago and we are in talks to open an Ungermann Brothers there.

"Australia is a saturated market, I always wanted to continue working in entertainment, there are so many ex MasterChef contestants around, so I thought I'd try my hand elsewhere, and I have a great profile in Asia.

"I fly back and forwards to see my children and the family, and I've just come back from working with Marco Pierre White which was incredible. Marco, as intense as he appears on TV, is one of the most genuine mild people you could ever meet.

"For me, the best thing about our first year of business has been what we've learnt about the food industry. It's really tough, and everyone has an opinion."

With Ben in demand around the world, his brother Danny has quit his corporate job to work in the family business full time, and he's loved the response to the new business.

"For us it wasn't about making money in year one, it was about getting Ungermann's established and getting ourselves out there," Danny said. "We're looking at doing more desserts, plus some new flavours. Ben is working on a Japanese-inspired flavour, another with rosewater and he's also got a tea-inspired ice cream, plus a rum and raisin which is delicious.

"On Australia day we just want to say thanks to Ipswich, for all their support, their feedback and loving our ice cream. The next part of our journey is getting everything right.

"Lots of people come just to try our ice cream then go on from there to see the rest of Ipswich, and it's great for the city. We need to spread the word more that we are here, and we've been busy at food festivals, plus now have two mobile vans that we use. The response has been huge, and we've regularly sold out, yet people are surprised when they find out we're from Ipswich. All our friends and family are here, this is our home base, and Ipswich will always be our home base."

The lamington ice creams go on sale from noon on Saturday on a special 1st Birthday event at the shop at 88 Limestone Street.

"We always wanted to do a lamington ice cream for Australia Day and on the day we'll have the VW car club, Princess Elsa from Frozen, an Escape Room activity, the Paramedic Barber will be doing haircuts for charity and lots more, so I encourage everyone to come and try our new ice cream and someone is going to get very lucky!" Danny added.