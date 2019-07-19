BEST DRESSED BABY: Ipswich's Top 5

WE asked and you voted.

Our poll of the best dressed babies in Ipswich is down to a Top 5.

After three days our readers have picked their favourites for our final round of voting.

Vote for your favourite below and we'll announce the winner soon.

Sporting a zooty bow tie and suspenders, and with 14 per cent of the vote, is Cayde.

Proud mum Angela Hunt says her boy is the "best little miracle bubba ever. Born at 32 weeks and going strong."

Also in contention is Eli David Delbridge in a cosy onesie and matching mittens and socks.

"He's our biggest blessing," says mum Ariel Jayne, adding: "I believe he has the world's best facial expressions, this one's my favourite! He's perfect to me, always giving big smiles and he's my little boy."

Another favourite is Malakai Keene going with these cute Mickey Mouse pyjamas.

"He's just absolute perfection," says mum Jylie Keene.

Not to be outdone is "precious" Olivia in her favourite pink dress.

Her mum Klair Glasby says she loves a good chat, a nice warm bath and playing in the park.

"She brightens everyone's day with her cheeky grin."

And last but not least is Adelyn rockin' this Mini Mouse onesie.

"She's just a smiley, happy miss who lights up the room," says mum Meg Hammond.