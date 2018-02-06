Kmart tight-lipped on possible move to Springfield

Would you like to see Kmart come to Orion?

Would you like to see Kmart come to Orion?

SPRINGFIELD shoppers desperately want Kmart to move to Orion Springfield Central.

Nearly every day there are comments on the shopping centre's Facebook page, asking about whether or not the retailer will be joining the popular shopping precinct.

Springfield is one of the fastest growing areas in Queensland.

Orion Springfield already boasts more than 200 specialty stores, a host of dining and food options, a cinema, and the ever-popular Orion Lagoon.

Big name retailers including Target, Big W, Coles and Woolworths each dominate a section of the centre.

But no Kmart, increasingly in high demand for its affordable homewares products.

Reader poll Would you like to see a Kmart open in Springfield? Yes

No

Undecided View Results Vote

Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden said there was no confirmation the popular retailer would join the centre any time soon.

Ms Crittenden, however, said Orion would welcome new opportunities to ensure "Orion Springfield meets the needs of the growing community.

Kmart remained tight-lipped on any future plans, but has confirmed it is interested.

"We are always looking for new locations to bring people our everyday low prices and that includes Springfield," a Kmart spokesperson said.

"At this time, we have no firm announcements, however if this, changes we will advise the community."

There are already two Kmart stores in Ipswich; one at Riverlink and one at Redbank.

Greater Springfield is already home to more than 36,000 people.

By 2030, that number is expected to have hit 138,000 people.

Last year Kmart unveiled its "new look" store at Toowoomba's Grand Central shopping centre.

At the time state operations manager Ricky Hough said the Toowoomba store had proven one of the most popular in Queensland.

He said Kmart wanted to be part of the growing community.

"Our existing Kmart Toowoomba store has proven to be one of the most popular locations in the Queensland network so we are really looking forward to bringing another exciting and convenient shopping destination to the community," Mr Hough said last year.